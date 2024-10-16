Distributed Energy Clearinghouse® And 1Gridpowertm Create Strategic Advisory Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1GridPower is pleased to announce a Strategic Advisory Agreement for analytics and advisory support from Distributed Clearinghouse ®, a provider of distributed energy analytics and energy management services, for 1GridPower's planned investments in advanced energy storage systems. 1GridPower specializes in creating small, smart power systems called“nanogrids” for deployment at scale in residential applications.“Distributed Energy Clearinghouse®, with deep expertise and advanced analytics for distributed energy systems, including behind-the-meter energy storage systems was able to rapidly analyze our investment and market operations business model to support our battery investment hypothesis and go-to-market plan” said John Terrill, Head of Business Development for 1GridPower.Richard Zdunkewicz, co-Founder and CEO of Distributed Energy Clearinghouse® commented that it is seeing rapid uptake in battery energy storage systems on electric distribution systems, both behind and in front of the meter.“Batteries are now enhancing power grid resilience, and we expect that to accelerate and expand dramatically as storage densities improve and the organized power markets introduce products to reward that resilience” said Zdunkewicz.Distributed Energy Clearinghouse® co-Founder and Head of Analytics, Ryk Holden commented that“1GridPower has an interesting and compelling offering for the Texas market. Their value proposition appears to be a win-win-win for consumers, the Texas power grid and the company.”About 1GridPower1GridPower specializes in creating residential nanogrids. These advanced energy storage systems help manage and store electricity in a residential setting thus providing reliable backup power during outages and reducing the strain on the main power grid. Our mission is to make the power grid stronger and ensure that every household has a reliable power source, even during emergencies. To learn more, please visit:About Distributed Energy Clearinghouse®Distributed Energy Clearinghouse®, based in Houston, Texas is a cleantech analytics platform providing web-based analytics to subscribers and clients through a Software-as-a-Service format. Established in 2021, the company supports and informs distributed energy investment and energy management strategic decisions. To learn more, please visit:Media Contacts:For 1GridPower, LLCAshley SmithEntoro...For DECH, INC.Ariel MathiowitzMarketwitzDigital Media and Marketing Group...

