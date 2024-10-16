North Korea Emerges As Russia’S Key Ally In Ukraine Invasion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia's war effort in Ukraine has gained a surprising supporter: North Korea. The isolated nation has become an essential partner for the Kremlin's military operations.



This alliance has raised concerns among Western powers and Ukraine's leadership. In September 2023, Vladimir met with Kim Jong-un at a Russian cosmodrome.



The meeting, initially seen as a sign of Russian weakness, has proven strategically significant. North Korea's vast Soviet-era arsenals have become a lifeline for Russia's military machine.



Western intelligence reports indicate that North Korean munitions have been flowing to Russia for over a year. These supplies have become crucial for the Russia war effort.



The Times reported that half of the shells fired by Russian cannons are now of North Korean origin. Ukrainian officials claim that the quality of this decades-old ammunition is poor and often fails.







However, the constant Russian advance in Donetsk province bears the North Korean stamp. Without Pyongyang's projectiles, the Russian offensive would be less intense, according to Ukrainian military sources.

North Korea's Military Support for Russia

The collaboration has reportedly entered a new phase. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that North Korea is now sending troops to support Russian forces.



He emphasized the need for increased support from Ukraine 's allies to counter this development. Ukrainian military sources revealed to The Washington Post that thousands of North Korean soldiers might be training in Russia.



These reinforcements could join the Russian army by the end of the year. Some reports suggest North Korean soldiers have already died in the conflict. The Kremlin and Pyongyang have denied these claims.



However, debris from North Korean Hwasong-11 missiles has been identified in attacks on Kyiv. This evidence supports the allegations of direct North Korean involvement in the conflict.



The military cooperation has been formalized through a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty. Putin recently presented a bill to the Russian Parliament to ratify this alliance.



In addition, the agreement includes a mutual defense clause, potentially drawing North Korea into a wider conflict. This alliance strengthens Russia's position against the Western bloc in Asia.



The bloc includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. It also complicates the geopolitical landscape in the region.



Russia has publicly defended its new ally. When North Korea recently destroyed roads connecting to South Korea, Moscow warned Seoul against escalating tensions.



The Kremlin criticized South Korea's alleged use of drones to drop propaganda leaflets in North Korean territory. This developing alliance between Russia and North Korea marks a significant shift in global power dynamics.



It challenges the established international order and raises questions about the future of regional stability in both Europe and Asia.

