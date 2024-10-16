Helicopter Carrying CEC Rajiv Kumar Makes Emergency Landing In Pithoragarh, Says Uttarakhand Govt

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Uttarakhand said on Wednesday that a helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar made an emergency landing in Pithoragarh district.

The chopper was carrying the two Election Commission officials from Jogdand to Munsiyari.

Pithoragarh DM Vinod Giri Goswam said,“All of them are safe. I have spoken to the team three to four times. They are waiting for the sky to get clear.”

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami told news agency PTI that the chopper, which was on its way to Milam Glacier, left at around 1 pm.

“However, due to the cloudy weather and low visibility, it landed on a helipad in Ralam village, 42 km away, at around 1.30 pm,” the official said.

“Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar Jogdande is with the CEC,” he added.

The DM said,“There were three people on board the helicopter apart from the pilot. They are all safe and waiting for the weather to clear up to return to Munsiyari.”

“They have the necessary communication equipment including satellite phones,” he added.

"I have talked to the CEC twice. They are all safe. If the weather clears up, they will be taken back to Munsiyari and if it does not, they will rest at the ITBP camp near Ralam," the DM said.