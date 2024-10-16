Donald Trump Election Gaffe, Says 'If Everybody Votes On January 5...' Netizens Say 'Mixed Up His Coup Date'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the US presidential race heats up, concerns are mounting regarding the of candidate and former president Donald Trump. At an event in Oaks, near Philadelphia, Donald urged his supporters to vote on January 5 or earlier.





“If everything works out, if everybody gets out and votes on January 5th or before,” Trump reportedly said. Reactions quickly poured in on X, with users pointing out that the former president seemed to confuse the date of the coup with the actual election date.

The US elections are scheduled for November 5.

“He mixed up his coup date and the election date,” one user wrote.

“MAGA, your voting day is now Jan. 5, 2025! Do not miss it!”

“Dementia Don strikes again”

“Dementia Don is back.”

“Anyone else notice the combat knife for sale on the left side of the screen? He's inciting his followers to violence right out in the open”

“I hope his supporters are listening that would be awesome”

“Why is he always selling things??? I've never seen a president that sells so much merch”

In another incident, the 78-year-old Republican's televised town hall veered into a surreal, impromptu music session.

For about half an hour , Monday's event in Oaks near Philadelphia was standard fare ahead of the November 5 election, as Trump took friendly questions from supporters on the economy.

But a pause for two medical emergencies in the crowd turned into a bizarre 39 minutes of music and dancing as Trump abandoned the discussion of the election to put on his favorite hits, swaying awkwardly on stage.

"Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?" he said, bringing the Q&A section to an abrupt end and telling his people to crank up the volume.

Trump has made a brief, jerky dance his signature at the end of rallies for years, nearly always to his exit song -- the Village People's 1978 disco anthem "YMCA." On Monday, however, he stayed on stage for nine songs, ranging from opera to Guns N' Roses and Elvis, with the ex-president alternating his dance moves with standing in place and staring into the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies)