Bomb Threats To Flights: Akasa Air Flight Returns To Delhi, Indigo Plane From Mumbai Redirected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After at least seven Indian flights received hoax bomb threat messages in the last two days, two more flights received bomb threats on Wednesday.



A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight from Delhi was forced to return to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, following a bomb threat.



An Akasa Air spokesperson said,“Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert."

The spokesperson added,“The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and have advised the pilot to divert the flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with abundant precaution. The Captain is following all required emergency procedures for a safe landing in Delhi, and the estimated time of arrival is approximately 2 pm.”



Meanwhile, a Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight was redirected to Ahmedabad due to a security-related alert.



“Flight 6E 651, operating from Mumbai to Delhi, was redirected to Ahmedabad due to a security-related alert. The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The bomb threat

Soon after Flight 6E 651 took off from Mumbai on Tuesday night, an unidentified person claimed via a tweet that a bomb had been placed in the aircraft, which was carrying nearly 200 passengers and crew, an official from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport told news agency PTI.

After being alerted by the Mumbai ATC, the pilots decided to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport, the closest airport, when the flight was en route to Delhi, said the official.

“After landing here during midnight, the aircraft, carrying nearly 200 passengers and crew, was thoroughly checked by the security agencies overnight. However, nothing suspicious was found. The flight took off for Delhi at around 8 am today after getting a green signal from the security personnel,” the official said.

Notably, several flights have received similar hoax bomb threats in the last few days. On Monday, three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats.



A New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to New Delhi and rescheduled, while two IndiGo flights were delayed by several hours.

Nothing suspicious was found on any of the planes, police officials had said.

On Tuesday, an Air India plan carrying 211 people from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada following a bomb threat, according to officials.

Besides Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight, six other Indian flights received bomb threat messages on Tuesday through a social media handle.

Singapore Armed Forces on Tuesday scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane away from populated areas following a bomb threat before the aircraft landed safely at Singapore's Changi airport. The Air India Express plane operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat.

