Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is a thermoplastic fluoropolymer with very low reactivity. It is chemically inert to most alcohols, acids, chlorinated solvents, and aromatic and aliphatic organic compounds. It has qualities like excellent inherent fire resistance, a low coefficient of friction, operability over a wide temperature range, good UV resistance, the ability to thermoform, and ease of welding assembly. It is widely used in coatings, lithium-ion batteries, and photovoltaic films. The highest purity level is offered and is resistant to bases and solvent acids. PVDF is frequently used as insulation on electrical wires because of its flexibility, low weight, low thermal conductivity, high chemical corrosion, and heat resistance.

Market Dynamics More Desirable Properties Compared to other Fluoropolymers Drives the Global Market

PVDF has become one of the most widely used fluoropolymers due to various unique properties. For instance, PVDF is more melt-processable, so it is better suited for manipulation during pre- and post-processing before being used in coating applications. This indicates that PVDF is more suitable for commercialization than other fluoropolymers like polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). In addition, PVDF has a higher electrical resistivity and strength-to-weight ratio than PTFE (bonding points). PVDF is suitable for piping and pumping applications because it is more abrasion resistant. PVDF is the most often utilized fluoropolymer in various applications due to its excellent physical, mechanical, and chemical characteristics.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Energy harvesting is a promising area for generating sustainable energy sources from the environment. PVDF and its copolymers are being researched as piezoelectric materials for creating energy harvesting devices due to their exceptional qualities, such as simplicity in processing, long-term stability, high flexibility, and biocompatibility. In addition, efforts are still being made to create PVDF, which will enable piezoelectric materials in flexible, wearable, and medical devices. Technology advancements have created significant growth opportunities for the market under investigation.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant contributor

to the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.39% during the forecast period. Regarding GDP, China has the largest economy in the Asia-Pacific region. The nation's GDP increased by about 6.1% in 2019 despite the trade disruption brought on by its trade war with the United States. China is where most electronics are made in the entire world. Products like smartphones, TVs, and other personal electronics experienced the fastest growth in the electronics industry. In order to meet domestic demand, the country produces electronics, which it exports to other countries. In addition, China's domestic air travel market and the aircraft manufacturing industry are enormous. The nation's aircraft parts and assemblies manufacturing sector has rapidly grown, with over 200 small aircraft parts producers. PVDF demand is anticipated to rise in the country due to the 7,690 new aircraft that Chinese airline companies plan to purchase over the next 20 years, with an estimated market value of USD 1.2 trillion.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.94% during the forecast period. The American economy is one of the biggest and most powerful in the world. The US electronics market is the largest in the world and one of the leading prospects for expansion in the market under consideration because of its size. It is also anticipated that it will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to the use of cutting-edge technology, increased R&D facilities, and rising consumer demand. Furthermore, there is a sizable demand for newer and faster electronic products due to the accelerated pace of innovation, the advancement of technology, and R&D activities in the electronics industry. The number of manufacturing facilities and development hubs in the United States has significantly increased due to the focus on producing high-end products. All these things are advantageous for the regional PVDF market.

Key Highlights



The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market was valued at USD 55,655.5 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 317,118.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.33% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the application , the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is bifurcated into pipes and fittings, films and sheets, wires and semiconductor processing, coatings, membranes, and Li-ion batteries. The Li-ion segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.78% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user industry , the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is bifurcated into oil and gas, electrical and electronics, chemical processing, automotive and processing, aerospace and defense, and building and construction. The automotive and processing segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.82% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant contributor to the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.39% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

ArkemaDaikin Industries LtdDongyue Group3MINOXGFL GroupKureha CorporationRTP CompanyShanghai Ofluorine Co. Ltd.SolvayHubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd.SinochemEmco Industrial Plastics, Inc.Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.Shanghai Ofluorine Co. LimitedGujarat Fluorochemicals LimitedOthersa Recent Developments

Recent Developments



May 2024: Xenia Materials , a global leader in carbon fiber reinforced polymers, launched PVDF-based compounds specifically designed for 3D printing pellet-fed applications. This innovation aims to enhance the performance and versatility of 3D printing technologies, catering to various industrial needs.

May 2024: Arkema and ProLogium expanded their collaboration by establishing an advanced R&D laboratory in France. Supported by the France 2030 plan, this initiative will provide subsidies to Arkema for supplying PVDF for next-generation lithium-ion batteries, focusing on developing high-performance materials tailored for ProLogium's advanced battery solutions. June 2024: Syensqo introduced a new grade of PVDF called Solef ZA830. This grade is specifically formulated for batteries using high nickel cathode active materials, offering exceptional cathode adhesion and enhanced processability, which is crucial for improving the performance and efficiency of modern batteries.

Analyst Opinion

As per our analyst, the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is poised for steady growth, driven by its diverse applications and increasing demand across various end-use industries. A significant factor contributing to this growth is the rising applicability of PVDF in the automotive sector, particularly in electric vehicles, where it plays a crucial role in enhancing battery performance and safety.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the fastest-growing market for PVDF, benefiting from substantial investments in automotive, construction, and packaging industries across major economies such as China, India, and Japan. These countries are emerging as significant consumers of PVDF, further propelling its demand and market presence. With ongoing advancements and innovations in polyvinylidene fluoride applications, the market outlook remains positive, suggesting sustained growth in the coming years.

Segmentation

By ApplicationsPipes and FittingsFilms and SheetsWires and Semiconductor ProcessingCoatingsMembranesLi-ion BatteriesOthersBy End-UserOil and GasElectrical and ElectronicsChemical ProcessingAutomotive and ProcessingAerospace and DefenseBuilding and ConstructionOthers