Spire Inc. Fiscal 2024 Year-End Earnings Conference Call On Nov. 20
Date
10/16/2024 6:17:47 AM
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR ) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to discuss fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end financial results, earnings guidance, and other matters. A news release will be issued before the market opens that day and will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" SpireEnerg under the News
tab.
To access the call, please dial the applicable phone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.
|
Date and Time:
|
Wednesday, Nov. 20
|
|
8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET)
|
Phone Numbers:
|
U.S. and Canada: 844-824-3832
|
|
International: 412-317-5142
The call will be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed
at href="" rel="nofollow" SpireEnerg under the
Events & presentations tab.
A replay of the call will be available until Nov. 27, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay access code is 4521223. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website at href="" rel="nofollow" SpireEnerg
under the Events & presentations
tab .
About Spire
At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR ) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.
Investor Contact:
Megan McPhail
314-309-6563
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Jason Merrill
314-342-3300
[email protected]
