(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The polyimide films and tapes is growing due to the advancements in processes that are leading to the development of enhanced polyimide films and tapes with superior properties.

Austin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ According to the new market research report The Polyimide Films and Tapes Market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032. ”

Trends Impacting the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

There are several drivers of growth in the polyimide films and tapes market. The first one is the increasing demand for lightweight, and high-temperature resistant materials in various industries. It is almost impossible to manufacture an aircraft or car, as well as electronic devices that cannot be subjected to the high-temperature impact. The industry also needs materials that are resistant to different oils, fuels, and some types of chemicals.









Key Players :

Raw Key Manufacturers

DuPont de Nemours and Company (Kapton)

PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (PI-8000)

Ube Industries Ltd. (UBE Polyimide Film)

3M Company (3M Polyimide Film Tape 5413)

Kaneka Corporation (Kaneka Polyimide Film)

Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Arofilm)

Taimide Tech. Inc . (Taimide PI Film)

Flexion Company, Inc. (FLEXcon Polyimide Film)

Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Shinmax Polyimide Film)

Kolon Industries Inc. (Kolon Polyimide Film)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Mitsui Polyimide Film)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (Thermal Insulation Polyimide Films)

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Sumpoly)

Heraeus Holding GmbH (Heraeus Polyimide Film)

Dongjin Semichem Co., Ltd. (DJC Polyimide Film)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Nitto Polyimide Tape)

Nippon Steel Chemical Co., Ltd . (NS Polyimide Film)

SABIC (SABIC Polyimide Films)

Kaptontape (Kaptontape Polyimide Tape)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Torayca Polyimide Film)

Another trend is the global one which is miniaturization in electronics. The smaller the electronics are, the lower production and transportation costs are, and the more gadgets are bought across the globe. On the other hand, electronic producers need materials that are thin and light, but, at the same time, of high-temperature resistance. The third driver is the increase in electric vehicles' production. The automotive industry needs to adopt new materials that will ensure better car' performance, energy efficiency, and overall safety. Polyimide films are used in EV batteries' insulation as well as in flexible boards.

Opportunities in the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

Expansion in Aerospace Applications

The aerospace industry, a growing demand for lightweight, highly strong materials can be viewed as an opportunity to develop opportunities substantially. In general, polyimide films and tapes can be viewed as highly promising solutions. The thermal stability of these materials and their ability to resist extreme conditions. Therefore, lending itself perfectly to a range of aerospace applications, including insulation, structural components, and thermal barriers. The number of international air passengers is expected to reach 8.2 billion by 2037, doubling in size by 2037.

In addition, as new regulations drive the aerospace industry's emphasis on reducing fuel consumption and accommodating increasing passenger numbers on flights, reducing the weight of aircraft is rapidly becoming a pressing issue for aircraft manufacturers. In light of both of these considerations, the prospects of the adoption of polyimide materials are rather positive, and there is a high likelihood that the use of polyimide films and tapes in the aerospace industry will rise in the course of the future.

Which Region Held the Highest Market Share in the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market?

In 2023, the North American region dominated the polyimide films and tapes market, accounting for approximately 44% of the total market share. This dominance is primarily attributed to the significant presence of leading suppliers in the electronics and aerospace industries. Moreover, the increasing amount of funds that such companies invest in the R&D of advanced materials boosts the overall market growth. Specifically, the U.S. market reports expanding demand for the most innovative materials, with polyimide films widely used in electronic devices. The aerospace industry also influences the market development.

In Europe, the growth of the market is prompted by tightening regulations aimed at the use of lightweight materials for automotive purposes. The EU's ambitions in terms of sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions encourage various manufacturers in the region to use polyimide films and tapes.

Which Application Dominated the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market in 2023?

The flexible printed circuits segment held a market share of approximately 54% in 2023. This is due to the growing trend of miniaturization in the electronics sector, as well as the increased demand for compact and lightweight components. FPCs are especially useful in modern electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and various consumer devices, where there is very little space available and the performance requirements are high. This application favors polyimide films because of their outstanding thermal stability, mechanical strength, and flexibility, which allow the manufacturers to create intricate and elaborate circuit designs that are capable of being bent and folded. In addition, the global emphasis on devices that are becoming increasingly lightweight and energy-efficient has also resulted in an increased dependence on this material for insulation, protection, and support in FPCs.

Key Segments:

By Application



Flexible Printed Circuits

Specialty Fabricated Products

Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

Wires & Cables Motors/Generators

By End-Use Industry



Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Labeling

Solar Others

Which End-Use Industry Segment Dominated the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market in 2023?

Automotive held the largest market share around 30% in 2023. The automotive sector has become the leading figure in the polyimide films and tapes market during the period under analysis for several reasons. The continuous need to increase the efficiency and performance of vehicles by using lightweight materials becomes evident in the segment. In this regard, polyimide films and tapes are highly beneficial for the automotive sector due to their properties such as high thermal resistance, flexibility, and durability. These features enable the use of the material in such parts and components as wiring, insulation, and electronic devices of electric cars. Specifically, as the industry is rapidly shifting towards electrification, polyimide materials are essential for the battery and thermal systems of vehicles to ensure safety and performance.

Recent Developments



In 2023, DuPont announced the expansion of its production capacity for polyimide films to meet the growing demand from the aerospace and electronics industries. This strategic investment aims to enhance the company's capabilities in delivering high-performance materials to its customers. In 2023, Kaneka Corporation launched a new line of polyimide films designed for high-temperature applications in the automotive sector. These innovative films are tailored to withstand the extreme conditions encountered in electric vehicle batteries, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing sustainable automotive technologies.

Conclusion

The polyimide films and tapes market is on the verge of robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance materials in the electronics, aerospace, and automotive sectors. Companies that prioritize product innovation, sustainability, and expansion into emerging markets are well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities within this market.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Polyimide Films and Tapes Market Segmentation, by Application

8. Polyimide Films and Tapes Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11 . Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

