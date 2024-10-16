VANGUARD® LAUNCHES EXTENSIVE FULL SYNTHETIC COMMERCIAL ENGINE OIL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton's Vanguard commercial power brand, a leading worldwide supplier of power solutions, has launched a line of full synthetic 2-cycle and 4-cycle engine oil. This new oil is available now from authorized dealers through distribution partner Power Distributors.

Vanguard's commitment to deliver power, application expertise, and world-class support continues with the formulation of this full synthetic oil, which helps exceed performance expectations in engines powering outdoor equipment in agriculture, commercial turf, construction, golf, marine, and recreation markets, among others.

“Vanguard's full synthetic commercial engine oils run cleaner and protect small engines better to extend your investment,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing at Briggs & Stratton.“The new offering will give dealers and equipment owners a new option for a premium, full synthetic oil designed to deliver optimal performance.”

Engineered for the unique needs of off-road, air-cooled, and liquid-cooled gasoline and diesel engines, these synthetic oils contain significant amounts of zinc, which reduces oxidation and resists the damaging effects of high heat in engines. In addition, the oil is fully synthetic, which reduces friction, minimizes wear, and improves fuel consumption, saving money and extending the life of the engine.

Vanguard Synthetic Commercial Engine Oils are available in the following viscosity grades: SAE 30, 5W-30, 10W-30, 10W-40, 15W-40, 15W-50, and 20W-50, and 2-cycle. Multiple bottle sizes are available as well as 5-gallon and 55-gallon drums to meet the unique needs of servicing dealers and customers.

