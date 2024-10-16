Urgency In Post-Quantum Security: SEALSQ And Wisekey Join The Defense After Breakthrough Quantum Attack On RSA Encryption





Geneva, Switzerland, October 16, 2024 -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its Post Quantum products and services are designed to respond to the weakness of RSA algorithms to quantum computers recently exposed by Chinese Researchers.

Indeed, a recent breakthrough by researchers from Shanghai University demonstrated the power of quantum computing by efficiently cracking RSA encryption using a D-Wave quantum computer. ( ). This advancement underscores the urgency to develop new cryptographic defenses to protect sensitive information from being exposed.

This real-life example confirms Peter Shor's theory that Quantum computers, leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics, have the potential to disrupt the very foundations of global data security by breaking widely used cryptographic algorithms, including RSA and AES. These encryption methods are essential for safeguarding sensitive information in web browsers, VPNs, email services, and chips from major brands. As the computational power of quantum machines increases, today's encryption systems are becoming vulnerable to future attacks.

In response to the growing quantum threat, SEALSQ will not only offer to the market in 2025 a new generation of Quantum Resistant chips but also integrate WISeKey's latest advancements in Post-Quantum Encryption in its PKI as-a-service platform (INeS ).

This combination of Quantum Resistant hardware and cryptography is unique on the security market as it offers a complete and integrated approach to the imminent threat posed by Quantum computers, ensuring that their computational power cannot undermine the privacy and integrity of global communication systems. SEALSQ's upcoming webinar will focus on this topic – interested parties can join via .

SEALSQ's Post Quantum chips: A Game-Changer in Post-Quantum Cybersecurity

The QS7001 is a cutting-edge RISC-V secure hardware platform specifically designed for IoT security and incorporating NIST's recommended quantum-resistant algorithms, Kyber and Dilithium, to ensure robust protection against quantum-enabled breaches.

The QVault TPM is a Quantum Resistant Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) compliant with NIST FIPS 140-3 requirements and powered by the QS7001 hardware platform.

“These chips represent a transformative leap in cybersecurity,” said Jean Pierre Enguent, CTO at SEALSQ.“As quantum computing capabilities advance, the vulnerabilities of current encryption methods become increasingly apparent. With our QS7001 and QVault TPM, we are set to provide industries and governments with the tools they need to safeguard their data and devices against the looming quantum threat.”

SEALSQ's PKI will integrate WISeKey's advancements in Post Quantum Encryption

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), SEALSQ's parent company, is developing a new range of Trust Services, that will take advantage of the latest developments in post-quantum encryption (PQE) to be applied in real-world applications of digital signatures and encryption using PKI and digital certificates, such as secure communication channels (TLS), enhanced Key Exchanges and email security (S/MIME). These services are currently based in standards that can be improved to be resilient to quantum attacks and offer backwards compatibility with existing counterparts. WISeKey implementation of PQE is done around the concept of“hybrid signatures” which combine in a single X.509 certificate a conventional signature with a second signature using a PQE algorithm. This approach ensures backwards compatibility and opens a new horizon of cybersecurity services.

Later this year, WISeKey plans to offer a first“Root of Trust” based in PQE algorithms promoted currently by the NIST as valid candidates, which will be the foundation of a new portfolio of Trust Services and secure several IoT projects on which WISeKey is already working.

Previously WISeKey provided updates on its progress in developing post-quantum resistant algorithms by establishing strategic R&D partnerships with MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute. WISeKey's R&D group has been working with several NIST's candidates for the MS600X Common Criteria products, such as Crystals-Kyber and Crystals-Dilithium, aiming to develop a complete post-quantum cryptography toolbox to be combined with new PKI-related Trust Services delivered by WISeKey.

By investing in post-quantum semiconductors and cryptography, SEALSQ and WISeKey position themselves at the forefront of cybersecurity, providing essential protection for the next generation of digital systems against the unprecedented risks posed by quantum computing.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit

