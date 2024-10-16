Experience the opera legend's first live performance in Macau in nine years. Secure your tickets for a spectacular show on October 20! MACAU SAR - OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 - Recognised as one of the finest and most influential singing actors in the history of opera, Plcido Domingo continues to grace the stages of major opera houses around the world. Returning to Macau for the first time in almost a decade, the legendary Spanish tenor will join a world-class lineup of exceptional musical talent at 'Galaxy Opera Gala', a once-in-a-lifetime opera extravaganza presented by Galaxy Macau at the state-of-the-art Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) on October 20, 2024.







Galaxy Macau Presents Galaxy Opera Gala', an Unprecedented Opera Extravaganza Featuring Plcido Domingo and Guests, which will see the iconic opera singer teaming up with the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and three rising talents.

Domingo's opera career has spanned more than half a century, marked by extraordinary accomplishments that have secured his place in history. The 83-year-old maestro has performed in over 4,000 productions, taking on more than 150 rolesa repertoire unmatched in the opera world. The proud winner of 12 Grammy Awards, Domingo's record-breaking achievements and lasting influence have cemented his status as one of the most celebrated singers in history.







Tickets are priced MOP/HKD 1,680/ 1,080/ 880(*Currency settled based on the ticketing platform) and available now on Macau Ticketing, Damai APP, and Cityline. Act quickly to secure your tickets, as availability is limited.

Accompanying Plcido Domingo will be the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, and trailblazing Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi, who is Principal Conductor of the Orchestra Milano Classica and of the Orchestra Scarlatti Young, Naples. Completing the bill are two exciting rising stars of the opera world: China-born, Italy-based soprano Bingbing Wang and Italian-German mezzo-soprano Anna-Doris Capitelli. Guests will be able to enjoy a programme that includes arias and duets from famous operas.

Plcido Domingo is acclaimed by the public on stages all over the world and defined Renaissance man by the critics. Extraordinarily versatile, he has been performer of world premieres of operas, pioneer of crossover. Beside singing, he is a respected conductor with more than 600 performances. Since 2009 he has been singing major baritone roles. In April 2024 he again performed Nabucco in concert in Paris and then a tourne in Latin America and in Japan. On May he sang an extraordinary concert celebrating his 50th anniversary since his debut in Salzburg, at Grosses Festspielhaus, surrounded by internationally renowned artists on a historic evening. In July he performed a special concert at the Olympic Stadium in Athens with Jos Carreras. In August he made his fantastic debut in Mongolia and he returned to Spain with a Zarzuela concert. Triumphant last August his performance - 55 years after his debut - at the Arena di Verona with a Gala entirely dedicated to the Zarzuela.

Domingo has continued uninterrupted for this incredible milestone he has been celebrated at the most important Theaters of the world. The upcoming performance in Macau will showcase timeless masterpieces such as La Traviata, The Merry Widow, Carmen, and The Marriage of Figaroall beloved staples of opera houses worldwide, renowned for their enchanting arias.



Combining musical virtuosity, timeless melodies and state-of-the-art audio technology, the event will take place at Galaxy International Convention Center on October 20, 2024.

On October 20, at the Galaxy International Convention Center, opera enthusiasts won't need to travel far to witness the legendary tenor Domingo's captivating stage presence up close. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opera event. Act quickly to secure your tickets, as availability is limited.

'Galaxy Opera Gala' with Plcido Domingo and Guests

Date:

20 October, 2024

Time:

5:00pm 6:30pm

Venue:

Galaxy International Convention Center

Ticket Price:

MOP/HKD 1,680/ 1,080/ 880

*Currency settled based on the ticketing platform

Ticket Purchase Date & Channels:

Available on Macau Ticketing, Damai APP, and Cityline.

Promotion:

Pay with your ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Card to enjoy exclusive 15% off on Galaxy Opera Gala with Plcido Domingo and Guests concert ticket.



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the 'Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World'. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.

Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophisticationGalaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.

Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.

Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit



,



and



. Galaxy Macau

