CADCA Awarded National Partners Cooperative Agreement Funding To Strengthen Public Health Infrastructure

CADCA is proud to announce that it has been awarded funding through the National Partners Cooperative Agreement from the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC). This five-year award will empower CADCA to enhance public infrastructure, improve workforce capacity, and address equity-based public health priorities across the United States.

The National Partners Cooperative Agreement is the CDC's largest umbrella funding mechanism, designed to build capacity within the public health system. Over the past 16 years, the National Partners Cooperative Agreement has successfully funded organizations with the expertise and national reach needed to support critical public health infrastructure and workforce development. CADCA is one of 48 recipients to receive funding for this new grant cycle, spanning August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2029.

"This funding represents a transformative opportunity for CADCA and the communities we serve," said CADCA President and CEO Barrye L. Price, Ph.D. "Coalitions are vital components of our nation's public health system, and with the support of the CDC, we will provide them with the training and technical assistance they need to improve the health of their communities."

This funding will allow CADCA to provide capacity building support to coalitions across our country, helping them address a variety of public health issues, and in particular, address the factors that drive health inequalities.

CADCA is the premier prevention association equipping coalitions with tools, knowledge, and support to create positive change in their communities. CADCA's vision is safer, healthier, and stronger communities everywhere. Through our work we have built a network of more than 7,000 coalitions across the United States and over 28 countries. At the core of CADCA's creation is the belief in the effectiveness and efficiency of local coalitions as catalysts for drug-free communities globally, combating substance misuse through the implementation of comprehensive strategies for community change.



Maria Egan, [email protected] , 703-706-0560 ext. 283



