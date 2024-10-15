Egypt And Djibouti Sign Agreement To Build Solar Power Plant

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Djibouti signed a bilateral agreement and an executive contract on Tuesday for the of a 276.5 kilowatt solar power in Djibouti. The agreement, signed via conference, marks a significant step in the ongoing collaboration between the two countries.

The project, to be funded and implemented by Egypt, will see the installation of a photovoltaic power plant in Djibouti. It reflects the growing emphasis on solutions in both countries and aligns with Egypt's established expertise in renewable energy development.

The agreement was signed by Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Essmat, and Djibouti's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Yonis Ali Guedi.

Essmat highlighted the long-standing and strong ties between Egypt and Djibouti, emphasizing the historical bonds between the two nations. He expressed Egypt's willingness to further strengthen cooperation by sharing expertise in renewable energy and offering training programs tailored to Djibouti's needs. He also outlined Egypt's commitment to supporting Djibouti's sustainable development plans.

Minister Guedi welcomed the project as a testament to the strong and growing relationship between the two countries, noting that the solar plant will have a positive impact on the development of educational and healthcare infrastructure, as well as economic and commercial activities in the region. He expressed deep gratitude to the Egyptian government and specifically the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy for their support.

The agreement comes after a successful training program for Djibouti's energy ministry personnel funded by the Egyptian government. This project further emphasizes Egypt's commitment to supporting sustainable development in Africa and fostering economic cooperation across the continent.