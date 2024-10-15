Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Files Patent For 'Gamechanging' AI-Powered Healthcare Assistant

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a leader in connecting patients, doctors and healthcare data, has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). According to the announcement, the nonprovisional patent covers ARi, an innovative artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered personal healthcare assistant and is designed to provide long-term protection for Ari and the company. HealthLynked noted that last year it filed a provisional patent following the release of Generative Pretrained Transformers (“GPT”) and Large Language Models (“LLMs”) from OpenAI.
“At HealthLynked, we are committed to empowering patients to take control of their health,” said HealthLynked CEO Dr. Michael Dent in the press release.“ARi is an exciting leap forward in this mission. By integrating AI with patient medical records, we can deliver more accurate healthcare guidance tailored to the individual, significantly improving health outcomes. This is a game-changer in healthcare delivery.”
To view the full press release, visit
About HealthLynked Corp.
HealthLynked is dedicated to transforming healthcare through technology and connectivity. The company's platform empowers patients to control their medical information, enabling seamless collaboration between patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing health data, HealthLynked improves access to critical information, enhancing patient care and communication. For more information about the company, please visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to HLYK are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
[email protected]
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN15102024000224011066ID1108782994
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.