Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Files Patent For 'Gamechanging' AI-Powered Healthcare Assistant

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a leader in connecting patients, doctors and healthcare data, has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). According to the announcement, the nonprovisional patent covers ARi, an innovative artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered personal healthcare assistant and is designed to provide long-term protection for Ari and the company. HealthLynked noted that last year it filed a provisional patent following the release of Generative Pretrained Transformers (“GPT”) and Large Language Models (“LLMs”) from OpenAI.

“At HealthLynked, we are committed to empowering patients to take control of their health,” said HealthLynked CEO Dr. Michael Dent in the press release.“ARi is an exciting leap forward in this mission. By integrating AI with patient medical records, we can deliver more accurate healthcare guidance tailored to the individual, significantly improving health outcomes. This is a game-changer in healthcare delivery.”

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked is dedicated to transforming healthcare through technology and connectivity. The company's platform empowers patients to control their medical information, enabling seamless collaboration between patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing health data, HealthLynked improves access to critical information, enhancing patient care and communication. For more information about the company, please visit

