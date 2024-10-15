Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Subsidiary Bringing Robotics And Automation Solutions To Sector Slammed By Labor Shortage
Chronic labor shortages in the hospitality sector force operators to adopt automated solutions
Nightfood subsidiary offers key robotics and automation solutions designed to revolutionize both front-end and back-end operations within the hospitality industry
Recent research released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicated that the leisure/hospitality industry has been hit hardest by the country's perpetual labor shortage. This shouldn't surprise anyone who has eaten or traveled in recent years. The short staffing is hard to miss, as it's crippling the guest experience and guest satisfaction ratings.
Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) through its recently acquired subsidiary, Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc., is solving this industry-wide problem with plug-and-play robotics and solutions which...
