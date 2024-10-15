Investornewsbreaks Golflync Renews Partnership With IBN To Support Corporate Communications Initiatives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GolfLync , an innovative aimed at revolutionizing the experience, today announced that it has re-engaged IBN , a multifaceted news and publishing firm for private and public entities. IBN will leverage its extensive investor-focused distribution network, which includes 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , as well as blogs and other outreach tools, to support GolfLync's corporate communication strategies and boost awareness and visibility as the company continues its expansion.

According to the announcement, GolfLync has achieved key milestones in recent months. The company secured $3.5 million in initial funding during Q2 2024. Additionally, its flagship app, often referred to as the“Tinder for Golf” because it connects golfers by matching them with compatible players based on skill level and preference, has surpassed 150,000 app downloads across the App Store and Google Play with minimal marketing. This represents growth of over 3,000% in less than a year. The company projects that its immediate short-term market potential will exceed 10 million users.

About GolfLync

GolfLync is the“Tinder for Golf,” matching golf games and players the way a dating app matches those looking for romance. The app helps golfer grow their golf networks and find other players with similar interests and on-course preferences.

If you like golf, you'll love GolfLync!

The app is currently available for download on both the App Store and Google Play .

For more information, visit the company's website at

