Wise Steps For A Stronger Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's proposal for constitutional and legislative amendments, in his address during the inauguration of the 53rd annual session of the Shura Council, marked a significant shift in Qatar's governance framework.

The proposed changes aim to promote equal citizenship, ensuring that all members of Qatari society are treated equally in terms of rights and duties. This move is a reflection of the Amir's commitment to justice and fairness, grounded in both Islamic principles and modern constitutional values.

Moreover, the proposed changes to the Constitution reflect a forward-thinking vision grounded in wisdom and national unity. The revision of the nationality law to ensure equal rights and duties for all citizens will strengthen social cohesion, fostering a more unified and harmonious society.

Abolishing the election system, which has inadvertently fueled tribal divisions, represents a proactive step towards preserving Qatar's values of solidarity, mutual respect, and social harmony. This decision aligns with the principles of Qatar's traditions, promoting lasting unity and fostering goodwill among all members of society.

Through these amendments, Qatar ensures a brighter future, maintaining its cultural heritage while embracing progress. The people's voice will be central in shaping this future through a popular referendum, demonstrating the nation's commitment to collective wisdom and mutual trust.

Advanced and thriving nations are those that continually review and revise their laws to align with the best interests of their citizens. On the other hand, many nations, driven by arrogance, resist change, leading to political crises, destruction, and the displacement of their people to other countries.

The review of Qatar's nationality and election laws reflects our commitment to strengthening national unity. These new laws will be subject to a popular referendum, ensuring that the voice of the people shapes the future of our nation.

The role of the Qatari Shura Council is essential in this process, as it plays a vital part in shaping the future of our society. The people of Qatar are one family, and throughout the many challenges we have faced, our unity with the leadership has only grown stronger, proving our resilience in every crisis.

Ibn Khaldun's phrase“Justice is the foundation of civilization” means that the most important pillar for the continuity of states, nations, and peoples is justice.

And God Almighty said:“Indeed, Allah commands justice and good conduct” [Holy Qur'an, An-Nahl: 90].

In his speech, His Highness the Amir outlined Qatar's economic trajectory, highlighting both the accomplishments and challenges of the past year. Despite a projected decline in economic growth from the highs of 2022, Qatar's economy has shown resilience, with the gross domestic product (GDP) growing at 1.2% in 2023. The expansion of the hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors has played a key role in stabilizing the economy during this period.

Qatar's medium-term outlook is more optimistic as the International Monetary Fund projects a significant jump in growth to 4.1% annually between 2025 and 2029, driven by gas production expansions and initiatives under the Third National Development Strategy. These projects are not just aimed at boosting short-term growth but are part of a broader vision for economic diversification and sustainability. This forward-looking strategy aligns with Qatar's efforts to maintain budget surpluses, reduce public debt, and stabilise inflation, which has notably decreased from 5% in 2022 to 1.4% by mid-2023.

The state's fiscal discipline, combined with a focus on innovation and technology-driven sectors such as commerce, tourism, and digital transformation, underscores Qatar's commitment to long-term economic health. Moreover, Qatar's environmental focus, exemplified by the issuance of sovereign green bonds, positions the country as a leader in sustainable finance in the region. Such initiatives signal not only economic foresight but also a growing acknowledgment of global environmental responsibilities.

His Highness the Amir's speech highlighted significant support for Qatar's private sector. His emphasis on boosting local production, expanding the in-country value (ICV) programme, and fostering partnerships in agriculture and real estate demonstrates a concerted effort to empower businesses beyond traditional state-led ventures.

To this end, institutions like the Qatar Development Bank play a pivotal role by providing the financial backbone necessary to fuel private sector growth. Additionally, the launch of the state's real estate platform is a landmark step toward greater transparency and attracting both local and international investments.

However, achieving these goals requires more than just financial support. His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of developing human capital, that is crucial for fostering a competitive workforce capable of sustaining the nation's ambitious growth targets.

Qatar's role on the global stage is defined by its unwavering commitment to justice, particularly concerning the Palestinian cause. His Highness the Amir's condemnation of Israel's ongoing aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as its expansion of hostilities into Lebanon, was a sharp reminder of Qatar's stance on regional conflicts. His Highness the Amir aptly described Israeli actions as“brutal aggression,”“genocide,” and“a breach of all values that unite humanity.”

His Highness the Amir's speech reiterated the urgency of addressing the failure of the international community to hold Israel accountable. The call for an end to the aggression and the implementation of a two-state solution highlights Qatar's consistent advocacy for a just resolution based on international legitimacy.

Qatar's efforts to mediate and secure ceasefire agreements, as well as its calls for the international community to lift the unjust siege on Gaza, underscore the country's role as a regional peacemaker. His Highness the Amir's speech also warned of the broader destabilising effects of Israeli actions, not only on Palestine and Lebanon but on the entire region.

As Qatar moves forward with its development plans and constitutional amendments, the core values of unity, equality, and justice will continue to guide its path.

MENAFN15102024000067011011ID1108782972