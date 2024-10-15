Cardiosight, Inc. Appoints New CEO
BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioSight, Inc., developers of a revolutionary intra-cardiac visualization and interventional platform, announces the appointment of Steve Motes as Chief Executive Officer effective October 15, 2024.
Steve Motes, CEO
Steve brings to CardioSight more than 25 years of medical device industry experience. He most recently served as the CEO of Vascular Graft Solutions, a Tel Aviv, Israel startup. Before VGS, Steve served as the U.S. Vice President of Acute MCS/ECMO at Abbott (formerly St. Jude/Thoratec). He began his career at Abbott as a Director of Mechanical Circulatory Support. Steve also had successful careers at Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic (formerly Covidien/Somanetics), and Dräger Medical. "Steve's broad background of medical device sales leadership, launching new products, commercializing acquired technologies, and his experience in running startup organizations while fundraising makes him the right leader at the right time for CardioSight" - Attila Meretei, CEO, MedRes and CardioSight Board Member.
"We are thrilled to have Steve lead the team here at CardioSight," said Dr. Pedro Del Nido, Member of the Board for CardioSight, Inc. "Steve's many years as a market leader in cardiac devices, coupled with his most recent executive experience, aligns well with CardioSight as we look to navigate the next phase of our company. With Steve on board, we can begin taking those next critical steps towards regulatory approval and commercialization".
"Prototype development at CardioSight has advanced to a stage where we needed a commercially oriented leader who can transform a working technology into a product that will equip surgeons with new capability to image the work field and guide procedures to faster and better outcomes. Steve is that talented leader."
- Carl Berke, PhD, Partner, Mass General Brigham Ventures and CardioSight Board Member.
About CardioSight, Inc
CardioSight is an emerging MedTech company aimed at providing surgeons and interventional cardiologists with a novel, first-of-its-kind, intra-cardiac visualization and interventional platform. It is designed to provide high-resolution near-field visualization to guide surgical instruments delivered through its working channel into the beating heart. It is intended to allow direct visualization of target cardiac tissues and instrument/tissue interaction and open the way to developing novel minimally invasive procedures.
