Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Global Market 2024 To Reach $90.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.50%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The builders joinery and carpentry of wood market has demonstrated strong growth, expected to increase from $68.82 billion in 2023 to $72.56 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Growth factors include increased export promotion, supportive government policies for vocational training, tax incentives for sustainable practices, and a rising awareness of cultural and architectural heritage preservation, coupled with growing disposable income and homeownership rates.

The builders joinery and carpentry of wood market is projected to reach $90.04 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth can be attributed to rising research and development funding, a shift toward green building initiatives, and increased remodeling activities. Major trends include the automation of production processes and the integration of smart technology in woodwork.

The increase in construction activities is set to boost the builders joinery and carpentry of wood market. Factors like climate change and population growth are driving demand for sustainable construction practices. Wood joinery and carpentry play a vital role in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing structures.

Major companies operating in the builders joinery and carpentry of wood market are Georgia-Pacific LLC, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Assa Abloy AB, Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd, Weyerhaeuser Inc, Pfleiderer Leutkirch GmbH, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, VELUX Group, Andersen Corporation, Masonite International Corporation, Metsa Group, Pella Corporation, Simpson Strong Tie Co Inc, Alside Ltd, SIA BYKO-LAT, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, Stairways Midlands Ltd, Ante-holz GmbH, Medina Joinery Ltd, Meer End Staircases & Joinery, S&A Carpentry, Woodfellas Carpentry & Joinery Ltd

Leading firms in the builders joinery and carpentry of wood market are innovating with products such as cordless, battery-operated planers. These lightweight, compact tools enhance productivity and precision for finish carpenters and remodelers, making them ideal for on-site construction projects.

1) By Product Type: Doors, Windows, Staircases And Railings, Cabinets And Cupboards, Flooring, Other Components

2) By Material Type: Solid Wood, Engineered Wood, Softwood, Hardwood, Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF), Other Material Types

3) By End-Use Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Renovation And Remodeling, Others End-Use Applications

The builders joinery and carpentry of wood market identified North America as the largest region in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Builders joinery and carpentry of wood involve the creation of crafted wooden components essential for construction and interior design. These elements can be prefabricated or custom-made to ensure precise fitting and aesthetic appeal, playing a crucial role in the structural integrity and visual design of both residential and commercial spaces.

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, builders joinery and carpentry of wood market drivers and trends builders joinery and carpentry of wood market major players, builders joinery and carpentry of wood competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The builders joinery and carpentry of wood market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

