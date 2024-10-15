(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of against Elanco Animal Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) and United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the provided.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN)

Class Period: November 7, 2023 - June 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zenrelia was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe; (2) Elanco was unlikely to meet its own previously issued timeline for the U.S. approval and commercial launch of both Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro; (3) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS)

Class Period: January 30, 2024 - July 22, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2024

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information concerning UPS' expected revenue and adjusted operating margin for the fiscal year 2024. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's volume growth, price discipline, cost execution, and its overall ability to handle volume variabilities. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of UPS' growth; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle a surge in volume in lower-profit services without seeing a significant decline in their operating margins. The Complaint continues to allege that such statements absent these material facts caused shareholders to purchase UPS' securities at artificially inflated prices.

