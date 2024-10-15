Clinical Diagnostics Global Market 2024 To Reach $101.29 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.40%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The clinical diagnostics market is set for strong growth, expected to rise from $71.23 billion in 2023 to $76.27 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 7.1%. Key factors include a rising incidence of chronic diseases, increased use of point-of-care diagnostics, government funding, and growing demand for personalized medicine amid an aging population.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Clinical Diagnostics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The clinical diagnostics market is projected to grow to $101.29 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Growth factors include a rising demand for early disease detection and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Key trends include advancements in digital pathology, AI applications, and the integration of wearable health devices.

Growth Driver of The Clinical Diagnostics Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel growth in the clinical diagnostics market. Chronic conditions often require ongoing medical attention and are driven by unhealthy lifestyles and aging populations. Clinical diagnostics are vital for accurately diagnosing and managing these diseases, enabling personalized medicine and supporting patient self-management.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Clinical Diagnostics Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the clinical diagnostics market are Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Grifols S.A., Sonic Healthcare Limited, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, BioReference Laboratories Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Clinical Diagnostics Market Size?

Companies in the clinical diagnostics market are developing innovative products such as advanced liquid biopsy assays to enable comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors. These minimally invasive tests analyze blood samples for cancer-related biomarkers, providing valuable insights for diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and personalized medicine.

How Is The Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Segmented?

1) By Test: Lab Test, Imaging Test, Other Tests

2) By Product: Instruments, Reagents, Other Products

3) By End User: Hospital Laboratory, Diagnostic Laboratory, Point-Of-Care Testing, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Clinical Diagnostics Market

The clinical diagnostics market recognized North America as the largest region in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Clinical Diagnostics Market Definition

Clinical diagnostics involves the identification, diagnosis, and monitoring of diseases or medical conditions in patients through various laboratory tests, imaging techniques, and other diagnostic tools. This field relies on the analysis and interpretation of patient samples, medical history, and clinical data to provide accurate and timely information for diagnosing, treating, and managing diseases.

Clinical Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global template market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Clinical Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, market drivers and trends, market major players, clinical diagnostics competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The clinical diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

