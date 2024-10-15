Meet In 2026. Worldskills Closes In Lyon, To Reopen In Shanghai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Xie HuixuanSHANGHAI, CHINA, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 47th WorldSkills Competition was held in Lyon, France from September 10 to 15, attracting around 1,400 Competitors from nearly 70 countries and regions to compete. Team China won 36 gold medals, nine silvers, four bronzes, and eight medallions for excellence, topping other nations and regions in gold medals and total medals, as well as team score. Shanghai, China, as the host city for the 48th WorldSkills Competition in 2026, has solemnly accepted the WorldSkills flag.The WorldSkills Competition, organized every two years, is known as the "World Skills Olympics". There are 59 skill competitions in six different skills sectors at the 47th WorldSkills Competition. Team China has achieved many remarkable breakthroughs. A total of 68 competitors from the Chinese mainland competed in all skills competitions in the event, setting a record high for the Chinese delegation. Competitors from Team China were honored with the Best of Nation award in Manufacturing Team Challenge; won gold medals in Industry 4.0 and the Albert Vidal Award for the highest score; and also won "five consecutive gold medals" in CNC Milling.Xie Huixuan and Lu Junwei from Shanghai Technology and Innovation Vocational College earned the Albert Vidal Award. This marks the second time China has claimed this prestigious accolade. Both Xie and Lu used to be obsessed with the Internet at young age. After graduating from the middle school and entering the vocational college, they turned the hobby into a specialized skill, ultimately realizing their dreams. Xie said, "Taking part in the competition not only improved my technical skills, but also expanded my international perspective. This experience has reinforced my confidence to keep advancing in the field of Industry 4.0."Participating in the WorldSkills Competition not only provides Chinese talents an arena to showcase skills and shine, but also promotes the reform in vocational education and the development of related industries in China. According to Zhu Yingying, Leader of the Chinese Technical Guidance Expert Group for the Floristry Project of the WorldSkills Competition, traditional Chinese floral art has a history of over 3,000 years. However, its focus on self-cultivation, coupled with challenges such as the lack of standard practices and transportation difficulties, has limited its market presence. After participating in the WorldSkills Competition, the domestic floristry industry transformed to align with WorldSkills standards, significantly raising its overall level. In the past, vocational schools focused on training floral designers. Nowadays, they aim to cultivate flower shop owners with floristry skills, empowering students to launch their own businesses upon graduation and even drive employment.The closing ceremony also featured a flag handover ceremony, during which Chinese representatives received WorldSkills flag from French representatives. This moment marked that it is now "China Time" and more precisely "Shanghai Time" for WorldSkills. Shanghai is committed to vigorously implementing a vocational skills enhancement action plan, extensively organizing multi-level skills competitions, and striving to establish itself into China's "City of Skills". The city aims to become a fertile land for Chinese youth to develop skills and talents, and to deliver an "innovative and influential" WorldSkills Competition to the world.

