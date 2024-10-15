CDB Sponsors Nine Caribbean Researchers To Address Climate Challenges At Canada-Caribbean Institute Research Symposium

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Nine outstanding researchers whose work is advancing climate resilience and sustainability across the region are being sponsored by the Caribbean Development (CDB) to present their innovative studies at the 2024 Canada-Caribbean Institute (CCI) Research Symposium, taking place on the campus of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, from October 16-18.

The CCI Research Symposium is a distinguished forum that brings together a diverse of researchers, scholars, practitioners, policymakers, and stakeholders. This year's event will tackle pressing regional challenges including environmental justice, public health, housing and food security, climate vulnerabilities, and integration of alternative energy sources.

The nine CDB-sponsored researchers are drawn from six countries. The representatives from Trinidad and Tobago are Dr Cheryl Ann Boodram, Lecturer in Social Work at The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine , whose research focuses on community resilience and disaster literacy in flood-prone areas; Bhopendra Maharaj, a PhD candidate at The UWI , whose work explores climate change mitigation strategies within the transportation sector; and Crystal Roberts, Founder of The Crystal-Clear Initiative , who brings expertise in disaster risk management and community resilience.

Dr Elon Cadogan, is an Environmental Engineer at the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre , specialising in the development of climate-resilient wastewater systems; Trevon Cal lender, a Conservationist at The UWI Cave Hill Campus in Barbados , advocates for youth involvement in sea turtle and coral reef preservation.

Grenada is represented by Bevon Charles, Founder of Akata Farms , who leads innovative projects leveraging AI and blockchain for sustainable small-scale farming. Getinella Daley, a master's student at the University of Technology Jamaica is researching the feasibility of small-scale hydroelectric projects for rural communities.

Belizean Sheena Zuniga, president of the National Garifuna Council , emphasises the integration of indigenous knowledge to enhance climate resilience and Sorayadebie Jhagroe, an Energy Regulation Specialist with the Energy Authority from Suriname, focuses on integrating renewable energy into existing power systems.

Commenting on CDB's sponsorship, division chief (Ag), economic infrastructure division, William Ashby, highlighted that the bank's support underscores its commitment to empowering the region's scholars, innovators, and changemakers as they tackle climate challenges.

“As the Caribbean grapples with the complex and multifaceted impacts of climate change, platforms like this symposium are essential for fostering innovation, exchanging ideas, and building networks. These interactions will strengthen the region's adaptive capacity and bolster its resilience. The symposium will also highlight the work of the youth, with papers being presented by members of the Future Leaders Network supported by CDB,” he said.

The funding is part of CDB's efforts to build a climate-resilient Caribbean and enhance support for climate change mitigation and adaptation in the region.

