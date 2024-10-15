عربي


Topicus.Com Inc. Announces Release Date For Third Quarter Results


10/15/2024 9:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its third quarter results on October 31, 2024.

The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website ( ) and the SEDAR website ( ), after markets close on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

About Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture stock exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


