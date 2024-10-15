Diabetic Wounds Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.9 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The diabetic wounds market has experienced strong growth, rising from $2.03 billion in 2023 to $2.18 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.3%. This expansion can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes, advancements in wound care technology, improved awareness of diabetic wound management, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and an aging population.

The diabetic wounds market is anticipated to grow robustly, reaching $2.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising prevalence of diabetes, technological advancements in wound care, a demand for personalized treatment options, improvements in wound healing materials, and increased investment in research and development. Major trends expected include the creation of smart wound care products, the integration of advanced biomaterials, the application of regenerative medicine technologies, the rise of telehealth and remote monitoring, and advancements in nanotechnology for wound healing.

The growing rates of obesity are projected to boost the expansion of the diabetic wounds market in the coming years. Obesity is characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, which can adversely affect health. This condition is becoming increasingly prevalent primarily due to more sedentary lifestyles, with individuals spending more time seated and engaging in less physical activity. Obesity is associated with diabetic wounds since excess body fat can lead to insulin resistance, complicating blood sugar management and hindering the healing process.

Key players in the market include 3M Health Care, Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast A/S, Hartmann Group, ConvaTec Group Plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Wright Medical Group N.V., Organogenesis Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., LifeNet Health, Biosense Webster Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Kerecis, DermaRite Industries LLC, MediWound Ltd., Tissue Regenix Group plc, Systagenix Wound Management, XenoTherapeutics, Alliqua BioMedical Inc.

Leading companies in the diabetic wounds market are developing 3-D hydrocellular wound dressings to improve the management and treatment of diabetic wounds. These dressings feature a unique three-dimensional structure that optimally manages moisture and absorbs exudate, creating an ideal healing environment for wounds.

1) By Product Type: Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Skin Grafts And Substitutes, Growth Factors, Other Products

2) By Wound Type: Neuropathic Ulcer Wounds, Ischemic Ulcer Wounds, Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer Wounds

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Diabetic wounds are slow-healing injuries often seen in individuals with diabetes, arising from factors like neuropathy, poor circulation, and elevated blood sugar levels. These conditions disrupt the healing process, increasing the risk of infection and complications, which necessitates effective management strategies.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Diabetic Wounds Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diabetic wounds market size, diabetic wounds market drivers and trends, diabetic wounds market major players and diabetic wounds market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

