Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The field programmable gate array market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.29 billion in 2023 to $9.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising complexity of automotive systems, growing demand for safety systems, customization and flexibility, automotive industry growth, autonomous driving development, increased data processing requirements.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The field programmable gate array global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $13.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for in-vehicle entertainment, cybersecurity requirements, high-performance computing needs, functional safety requirements, evolving automotive design paradigms, demand for energy-efficient solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include acceleration of artificial intelligence (ai) workloads, 5g infrastructure deployment, emergence of fpga-as-a-service (faas, rise of smart cities and iot applications, increasing complexity of electronic systems, adoption of high-level synthesis (hls) tools.

Growth Driver Of The Field Programmable Gate Array Market

The rising deployment of data centers is expected to propel the growth of the market. A data center is a repository where computing equipment facilities like servers, routers, switches, and firewalls are housed, as well as supporting components like backup equipment, fire suppression equipment, and air conditioning are housed. A field-programmable gate array is widely deployed in data centers for accelerating cloud services such as machine learning, storage, and networking. It is employed at both the infrastructure and application levels.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Field Programmable Gate Array Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Cypress Semiconductors Corporation, Teledyne e2v Limited, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, QuickLogic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Efinix Inc., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Gowin Semiconductor Corp., S2C Inc., Silicone Blue Technologies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Xilinx Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Tabula Inc., Terasic Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corporation, United Microelectronics Corporation, Vantis Corporation, Xylon d.o.o., Zilog Inc., Atmel Corporation, Actel Corporation, Faraday Technology Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Xcerra Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size?

Innovative SRAM memory technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the field-programmable gate array market. Major companies operating in the field-programmable gate array market are focused on developing SRAM memory technology to strengthen their position.

How Is The Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: EEPROM, Antifuse, SRAM, Flash, Other Technologies

2) By Configuration: High-end FPGA, Mid-end FPGA, Low-end FPGA

3) By Application: Data processing, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military and Aerospace, Automotive, Telecom, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Field Programmable Gate Array Market

North America was the largest region in the field programmable gate array market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the field programmable gate array market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Definition

A field programmable gate array refers to hardware units that are dynamically programmed to get required logical functions. FPGAs allow for logic-level programming. As a result, it can analyze signals more quickly and in parallel. The field-programmable gate array is used for prototyping application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) or processors.

Field Programmable Gate Array Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global field programmable gate array market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Field Programmable Gate Array Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on field programmable gate array market size, field programmable gate array market drivers and trends, field programmable gate array market major players, field programmable gate array competitors' revenues, field programmable gate array market positioning, and field programmable gate array market growth across geographies. The field programmable gate array market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

