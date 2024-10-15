Timing Devices Market To Grow By USD 2.07 Billion From 2024-2028, Fueled By Smartphone Adoption And AI-Powered Insights, Says Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global timing devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

6.1% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of and tablets

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing miniaturization of crystal resonators. However,

poor accuracy and calibration poses a challenge. Key market players include Abracon LLC, Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Asahi Kasei Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Corning Inc., Emerson Electric Co., HIOKI E.E. Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Milnec Interconnect Systems, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sanwa Electric Instrument Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., TXC Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Timing Devices Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Timing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2067.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Abracon LLC, Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Asahi Kasei Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Corning Inc., Emerson Electric Co., HIOKI E.E. Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Milnec Interconnect Systems, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sanwa Electric Instrument Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., TXC Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

The miniaturization of crystal resonators is a significant trend driving growth in the timing devices market. These resonators, which are commonly used in wireless applications, are being integrated into increasingly compact products. The need for miniaturization arises due to the size reduction of these products. The use of MEMS technology, which is the basis for miniaturization, facilitates the easy and efficient integration of crystal resonators into these compact devices. This trend is expected to positively impact the market growth of resonators globally during the forecast period.



The Timing Devices Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in Smart Wearables and advanced technologies like Semiconductor Clocks, Oscillators, Clock Buffers, and Clock Generators. Ceramic Resonators and both Surface Mount and Through Hole components are in high demand for various industries, including Computing Tools, Telecommunications, Industrial, Medical and Healthcare, Telecommunications and Datacenter, Military and Defense, Precision, Navigation Systems, and Aerospace. 5G Networks and Telecommunication Expansion are fueling the need for precise timing solutions. Intellectual Property and raw material shortages, as well as shipping delays, pose challenges. The market also caters to emerging technologies like Machine Learning, AR, VR, and IoT, requiring energy-efficient timing devices with minimal carbon footprints. High-precision timing devices are essential for communication, surveillance, medical devices, smart grids, and advanced timing solutions. The market serves various sectors, including Telecommunications, Industrial, Military and Defense, and Energy, with a focus on delivering reliable and efficient timing solutions.



Market

Challenges



ai_dominating_segment_factor_new The Timing Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for precision timing solutions in various industries. AI and Artificial Intelligence are driving the need for synchronization in data processing. Oscillators, such as Crystal and Silicon, continue to be essential components in consumer electronics, from wearables to digital banking and cybersecurity. 5G infrastructure and autonomous driving require advanced timing technologies like Atomic clocks and GPS. Integration challenges arise with the adoption of 6G technologies, renewable energy sources, and smart city initiatives. Microwave Oscillators and

MEMS play a crucial role in mobile devices, including smartphones. Precision timing solutions are vital for navigation satellite systems like Galileo and GPS. Signal integrity and electromagnetic interference are key concerns in high-density circuit designs for electronic devices. Health monitoring devices also rely on timing devices for accurate readings. Overall, the market faces integration challenges in various applications, including autonomous vehicles and mobile infrastructure.

Segment Overview



This timing devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Consumer electronics

1.2 IT and telecom

1.3 Automotive

1.4 Aerospace and defense 1.5 Others



2.1 Oscillators

2.2 Resonators

2.3 Clock generators

2.4 Clock buffers 2.5 Jitter attenuators



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Consumer electronics- The Timing Devices Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications. These devices enable precise time measurement and synchronization, enhancing efficiency and productivity. Major players in this market include Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, and Maxim Integrated. They invest in research and development to offer innovative solutions and expand their customer base. The market is expected to continue growing due to the rising trend of IoT and industrial automation applications.

Research Analysis

The Timing Devices Market encompasses a range of precise timing solutions essential for various industries, including data centers and cloud computing, where real-time data processing is crucial. In aerospace and defense sectors, high-precision timing devices are indispensable for navigation and communication systems. Precision timing solutions are also vital in the communication, surveillance, medical devices, smart grids, and IoT sectors for synchronization and frequency generation. Mobile devices, such as smartphones, increasingly rely on timing devices for functions like GPS and network synchronization. Microwave oscillators, clock buffers, clock generators, resonators, and semiconductor clocks are some of the key components in this market. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the AI impact, autonomous vehicles, and the increasing use of electronic devices. Mounting types, such as surface mount and through-hole, offer flexibility in design and manufacturing.

Market Research Overview

The Timing Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for precise timing solutions in various sectors. Cloud computing, communication, surveillance, medical devices, smart grids, and advanced timing solutions are driving the market's expansion. The aerospace and defense sectors require high-precision timing devices for navigation and synchronization, while the consumer electronics industry is integrating energy-efficient timing devices into wearables, digital banking, and mobile devices. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are also fueling the market's growth, with the need for synchronization and signal integrity in high-density circuit designs. The integration of 5G networks and autonomous vehicles is further expanding the market's scope. Timing devices play a crucial role in various applications, including satellite navigation systems like GPS and Galileo, oscillators, atomic clocks, and crystal resonators. The market faces challenges in integration, particularly in high-reliability applications, but advancements in MEMS, microelectromechanical systems, and semiconductor clocks are addressing these challenges. The market encompasses various timing devices, including clock buffers, clock generators, resonators, surface mount, and through-hole, made of ceramic, silicon, and other materials. The market's future growth is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for precise timing solutions in telecommunications, industrial, medical and healthcare, military and defense, and precision navigation systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Consumer Electronics



IT And Telecom



Automotive



Aerospace And Defense

Others

Type



Oscillators



Resonators



Clock Generators



Clock Buffers

Jitter Attenuators

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

