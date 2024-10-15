Avirmax Biopharma Inc. To Exhibit Development Of Next Generation Gene Therapies For Ocular Diseases At The AAO 2024 Annual Meeting In Chicago

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Biopharma Inc. (ABI)

team will attend AAO 2024, the American Academy of Ophthalmology's annual meeting in Chicago, October 17-21, 2024. Avirmax will exhibit at booth #5357 to showcase the latest progress of the ABI gene therapy ocular programs.

With a mission of unlocking the great potential of AAV based genetic for treating retinal diseases, Avirmax Biopharma has innovated proprietary AAV2.N54 capsids optimized for superior gene delivery to the macula retina on basis of AAV2, with safe intravitreal administration aims to provide a long-lasting therapeutic effect and potentially reduces the need for frequent intravitreal injections. Manufacturing at Avirmax's in-house cGMP facility using proprietary VSafTM virus free Sf9 cell lines enable product safety and cost of gene therapy vector production to be 5-10% of the traditional approaches, unlocking a great potential for the next generation genetic medicines be made accessible to millions of retinal patients worldwide.

Avirmax Biopharma Is Unlocking Potential of Genetic Medicine, Preserving Vision for Millions of Patients

"Avirmax Biopharma's innovative pipeline products focus on many ophthalmic unmet needs," said Chief Medical Officer, Wendy Murahashi, MD.

Avirmax Biopharma's lead candidate ABI-110 for wet AMD including PCV – currently enrolling patients for Phase I/IIa trials in the US ( ) – showed significantly improved tropism to the macular retina over wildtype serotypes and AAV2.7m8 in mice, rabbits, pigs, and non-human primates. The ABI-201 programs for geographic atrophy (GA), dry AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), and the ABI-902 pipeline targeting multiple types of glaucoma are currently under nonclinical development.

About Avirmax Inc.

Avirmax Biopharma, Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation gene therapies for wet AMD, PCV, dry AMD, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Utilizing proprietary AAV vector technologies, Avirmax Biopharma aims to deliver safe, effective, and accessible gene therapies to improve patient outcomes and preserve vision. Visit us at avirmax

for more information.

