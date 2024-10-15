Kyle Lucks Selected As Artist In Residence For Historical Society Of Palm Beach County's 'Wish You Were Here' Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kyle Lucks Fine Art, Portrait Artist and Painter Based in Palm Beach

Kyle Lucks at the Hamptons Kick Off of the 'Wish You Were Here' Grand Exhibition, by the Historical Society of the Palm Beaches,

Lucks captures the essence of in the Palm Beaches through his depiction of cultural icons and the history of sports and recreation in Palm Beach County.

- Kyle LucksPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed contemporary artist Kyle Lucks has been named the Artist in Residence for the Historical Society of Palm Beach County's upcoming grand exhibition, 'Wish You Were Here ,' running from November 15, 2024, to June 28, 2025, at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach. This announcement recognizes Lucks' exceptional talent and his ability to blend art with cultural history, making him an ideal choice for this prestigious role.As part of the 'Wish You Were Here' exhibition, which celebrates 150 years of tourism in Palm Beach County, Lucks will create original paintings that reflect the vibrant history of Palm Beach's tourism industry, from its early days as a hidden paradise to its evolution as America's first resort destination. His role as Artist in Residence will involve producing large-scale, immersive art that brings to life the essence of Palm Beach's past while connecting it with the present-day allure that continues to attract visitors worldwide.“I'm honored to be part of the 'Wish You Were Here' exhibition and to contribute to a project that not only explores the rich history of Palm Beach but also celebrates its cultural significance,” said Lucks.“This residency allows me to create work that merges history with contemporary perspectives, giving voice to the stories that have shaped this region.”The 'Wish You Were Here' exhibit, hosted at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, offers visitors an engaging experience that chronicles the evolution of tourism in The Palm Beaches over the last century and a half. Featuring artifacts, immersive displays, and interactive narratives, the exhibit explores everything from early sports history to the iconic postcard imagery that symbolized the allure of Palm Beach.Lucks' contributions to the exhibition include creating the cover art for the invitation, which consists of an original painting featuring Palm Beach County's main tourism draws; golf, tennis, equestrian sports, fishing, the beach, and the rich history of Palm Beach. Lucks will also exhibit his own body of work within the grand exhibition, including his original paintings and giclee prints, capturing the intersection of art, sports, and culture, fields he has long explored through his work. His passion for depicting athletes, entertainers, and cultural icons will resonate throughout his residency, adding a modern layer to the historical themes of the exhibition. His portraits, known for their emotional depth and vibrant energy, will invite viewers to see both familiar and hidden aspects of Palm Beach's past.About Kyle Lucks Kyle Lucks is a renowned artist celebrated for his ability to create striking, large-scale portraits that capture the intensity and emotion of his subjects. His work focuses on athletes, entertainers, and cultural icons, with pieces featured in private collections, sports stadiums, and corporate offices worldwide. Lucks' art blends his deep love for sports and visual storytelling, offering viewers a unique lens through which to explore cultural and personal narratives. His“A Swan in Palm Beach” was recently featured as the cover art for the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce's '2024 Palm Beach Guide'. His work can also be seen in the halls of Arizona State University's state-of-the-art golf training facility, where twelve original paintings showcase ASU Men's and Women's golf team alumni.About the Historical Society of Palm Beach County Since 1937 the Historical Society of Palm Beach County has collected, preserved, and shared the county's history. The Society reaches hundreds of thousands of Palm Beach County's young people, residents, and visitors through its archival collections, the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach's historic 1916 Court House, and community and education programming.For more information, please visit kylelucks or contact Hype Boss.

