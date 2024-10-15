A New Beginning

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



As Omar Abdullah prepares to take oath as the Chief of Jammu and Kashmir today, it is a momentous event in the erstwhile state's journey. The formation of the National (NC)–Congress alliance government, following the peaceful conclusion of long-awaited Assembly elections, held after a gap of a decade, is a significant development. People have waited too long for an elected government

Yet, the new inherits a series of complex challenges, both political and administrative, which must be addressed with urgency and tact.

With the BJP controlling the Union government and the LG

wielding considerable authority in the Union Territory, the Omar-led coalition will have a tough time asserting its power, if any. The NC-Congress combine has over 50 seats between them which makes for a secure majority The BJP which was hoping to form a government by roping in the smaller parties and the independents from

Kashmir Valley doesn't have many options.

And for now, the party could settle for a role in the opposition but it would be there to make the most of every opportunity.



The NC-Congress government is also likely to centrestage the demand for statehood and it remains to be seen how centre will respond to it. There will, however, be enormous pressure on Omar to make the restoration of statehood a central issue of his government, as the people would want him to assert himself and deliver on his promises. This is why this election saw a voter turnout of 63.88 percent, with people in the Valley too voting in large numbers, which was the first such sign of their democratic engagement in the last three decades. The Valley has placed its faith in the electoral process, hoping for tangible improvements in their daily lives. But the limitations of the new assembly must not be ignored. It will be difficult for Omar and his team to meet these expectations considering the constraints imposed by the current political framework.

Lastly, the promise of restoring Article 370 and 35A, though ambitious, remains an emotional and political touchstone for many in the region. While any movement on these fronts will require negotiations with the central government, the NC–Congress alliance must tread strategically, balancing local sentiments with practical governance.

This new beginning is not without its difficulties. At the same time, nothing comes easy. Here's

hoping that this government, despite its lack of authority, will rise to the occasion and fufill the expectations of the people.

