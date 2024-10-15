ESG Finance Global Market 2024 To Reach $9690.94 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ESG finance market has seen rapid growth, rising from $5,716.79 billion in 2023 to $6,347.59 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 11%. Key growth factors include increased awareness of climate change, regulatory developments, the rise of green bonds, corporate sustainability initiatives, and growing consumer preferences for sustainable practices.

The ESG finance market is set to expand rapidly, reaching $9,690.94 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 11.2%. Growth is fueled by stronger regulatory frameworks, climate risk management, corporate sustainability goals, institutional investments, and global climate initiatives. Trends include advancements in ESG data and analytics, AI integration, and blockchain adoption in ESG finance.

The increasing investment in green bonds is projected to drive the growth of the ESG finance market in the future. Green bonds are fixed-income securities issued specifically to fund environmentally sustainable projects and initiatives. The rise in green bond investments is propelled by heightened global awareness of climate change and a growing demand for socially responsible investment opportunities. Furthermore, institutional investors, including pension funds and insurance companies, are increasingly seeking investments that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. ESG insurance offers coverage and risk mitigation for environmentally sustainable projects, boosting investor confidence and facilitating funding for green initiatives.

Major companies operating in the ESG finance market are JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings plc, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas Asset Management S.A., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Fidelity Investments Inc., The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, BlackRock Inc., State Street Corporation, The Vanguard Group Inc., Franklin Templeton Holdings Ltd., Northern Trust Asset Management, T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Amundi Asset Management Inc., Invesco Ltd., Schroders plc, Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Columbia Threadneedle Investments Inc., AXA Investment Managers S.A., Wellington Management Company LLP, Natixis Investment Managers International, Legal & General Investment Management Limited

Major players in the ESG finance market are concentrating on integrating AI technologies, such as AI-powered data analytics and research platforms, to facilitate informed investment decisions and meet the increasing demand for transparency and accountability in sustainable finance. AI-powered data analytics and research platforms employ artificial intelligence to analyze extensive environmental, social, and governance data, providing investors and companies with actionable insights and improved decision-making capabilities in sustainable finance.

1) By Investment Type: Equity, Fixed Income, Mixed Allocation, Other Investment Types

2) By Investor Type: Institutional Investors, Retail Investors

3) By Transaction Type: Green Bond, Social Bond, Mixed Sustainability Bond, ESG Integrated Investment Funds, Other Transaction Types

4) By Industry Vertical: Utilities, Transport And Logistics, Chemicals, Food And Beverage, Government, Other Industry Verticals

Europe was the largest region in the ESG finance market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ESG finance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

ESG finance involves the incorporation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into financial decision-making and investment strategies. This approach evaluates how a company's operations and practices influence the environment, society, and governance frameworks, aiming to encourage sustainable and responsible investing. Investors and financial institutions apply ESG factors to identify risks and opportunities related to sustainability and social accountability.

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

