Stocks Hover Near Record High As Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap
Date
10/15/2024 7:00:24 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Stocks hovered near all-time highs as solid earnings from big banks offset a slide in energy producers.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and bank of America Corp. climbed at least 1.5% after posting better-than-estimated results. Nvidia Corp. fluctuated on a news report that Biden administration officials have discussed capping sales of advanced AI chips from the company and other American firms on a country-specific basis. Oil plummeted after a report that Israel may avoid targeting Iran's crude infrastructure eased concerns over a major supply disruption.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.05%. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5% to $70.12 a barrel.
