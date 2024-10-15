Indonesia's New President Will Keep The World Guessing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg Opinion) -- All signs are pointing to a smooth transition of power in Indonesia. The next president, Prabowo Subianto, is aiming for economic and foreign policy
continuity, sticking
closely to
the work
done by his predecessor, Joko Widodo.
But this strategy risks missing an
opportunity
to address some of the largest problems in Southeast Asia's largest economy, at a time when it should have
a more prominent international role. By some estimates, Indonesia supplies over a quarter of the world's minerals, making it an important geopolitical player in the US-China battle
for influence.
Prabowo will be
sworn in Oct. 20, after being elected in a landslide victory in February. He teamed up with Jokowi's (as
Widodo is more commonly known)
son
Gibran Rakabuming Raka
as his vice president, winning
over
citizens with
promises of growth, jobs and a stronger Indonesia on the global stage.
To achieve these goals, he needs the right people on his team. On Monday, Indonesia's
current finance minister,
rockstar economist
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, confirmed she'd
been asked to serve in the next cabinet, though she chose to remain mysterious
when asked by reporters whether she would,
saying:“We will help as much as possible.”
Securing Indrawati would be an early victory.
It
would bring credibility to the new cabinet, and
reassure international investors on fiscal responsibility,
allaying potential fears of Prabowo's more nationalistic approach to running the economy.
In a sign of how much sway she has over the markets, both the rupiah and shares
gained on reports that she was considering his invitation.
The former fiery special forces commander, who was also
the son-in-law of
former dictator Suharto, could do with the kind of firepower that the former World Bank managing director would bring.
At the moment, he's living in Jokowi's shadow. The outgoing president still enjoys relatively high
approval ratings, despite criticism that he's turned back the clock on
democratic progress. In a nation that has struggled to shake off its authoritarian past,
this is a disappointment not only to citizens who had hoped for a better future, but also
to the international community who rely on Indonesia's leadership role in the region.
There's little hope that Prabowo will improve that trajectory, even though
there are
high expectations from the electorate about what kind of progress his presidency might bring.
Both men have made economic
growth a priority, with Prabowo stating an
ambitious target of an 8% expansion.
Given Jokowi didn't manage to achieve his 7% goal in his two terms in office, and amid a worsening global environment, it isn't clear how Prabowo will, either.
One way he
could differentiate himself economically is by putting his attention where it matters most: the nation's future. There are signs that this is already happening
with his midday meals program targeting 15 million
schoolchildren
set to
start
Jan.
2. It's a positive
long-term policy for a country that still suffers
with one of the world's highest rates of children's malnutrition, despite impressive
improvements.
Eliminating hunger is one thing
-
ensuring the economy is able to provide enough jobs for young people as they graduate from school and university is quite another. The official unemployment rate is 5%
and has declined recently, but for citizens aged between 15-24 it is
13%, and many youths are
struggling to find work.
Attracting foreign investment through business-friendly policies would help. The US State Department's 2024 Investment Climate report notes that
investing in Indonesia remains challenging because of
restrictive regulations, legal and regulatory uncertainty, economic nationalism, trade protectionism, and vested interests. Cutting red tape would allow the country to better compete
with regional contenders
like India.
Foreign policy is another way the 72-year-old
could make his mark. Prabowo
is taking over
at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. The resource-rich nation is being courted by both
the US and China for its supplies of copper, gold, tin, and bauxite. It is the world's largest nickel producer, a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries. His
first
overseas trip after the election was to Beijing, and then to Japan
-
a reminder to both China and the US that
Indonesia
will stay independent as it pursues its
commercial and political goals.
Balancing the superpower rivals will be one of Prabowo's biggest challenges. His strategy is to keep both sides guessing. Once banned
from entering
the US over alleged human-rights violations committed during the Suharto regime, he is now being feted in global capitals. He should use his new-found status to ensure
that Indonesia punches above its weight internationally. Speaking out against Chinese incursions in the South China Sea, where Indonesia has a claim, even as Jakarta enjoys a strong economic relationship with Beijing, would be one way to assert the archipelago's growing confidence.
Indonesia is often called the sleeping giant, a nation of 270 million, perpetually waiting to realize its potential. Jokowi
helped
bring the country to the world's attention. Prabowo has a chance to build on that and make the world's most populous Muslim-majority country a key international player. He shouldn't squander the opportunity.
More From Bloomberg Opinion:
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Karishma Vaswani is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia politics with a special focus on China. Previously, she was the BBC's lead Asia presenter and worked for the BBC across Asia and South Asia for two decades.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg/opinion
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
MENAFN15102024007365015876ID1108782478
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.