Indonesia's New President Will Keep The World Guessing

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- All signs are pointing to a smooth transition of power in Indonesia. The next president, Prabowo Subianto, is aiming for economic and foreign policy

continuity, sticking

closely to

the work

done by his predecessor, Joko Widodo.

But this strategy risks missing an

opportunity

to address some of the largest problems in Southeast Asia's largest economy, at a time when it should have

a more prominent international role. By some estimates, Indonesia supplies over a quarter of the world's minerals, making it an important geopolitical player in the US-China battle

for influence.

Prabowo will be

sworn in Oct. 20, after being elected in a landslide victory in February. He teamed up with Jokowi's (as

Widodo is more commonly known)

son

Gibran Rakabuming Raka

as his vice president, winning

over

citizens with

promises of growth, jobs and a stronger Indonesia on the global stage.



To achieve these goals, he needs the right people on his team. On Monday, Indonesia's

current finance minister,

rockstar economist

Sri Mulyani Indrawati, confirmed she'd

been asked to serve in the next cabinet, though she chose to remain mysterious

when asked by reporters whether she would,

saying:“We will help as much as possible.”

Securing Indrawati would be an early victory.

It

would bring credibility to the new cabinet, and

reassure international investors on fiscal responsibility,

allaying potential fears of Prabowo's more nationalistic approach to running the economy.

In a sign of how much sway she has over the markets, both the rupiah and shares

gained on reports that she was considering his invitation.



The former fiery special forces commander, who was also

the son-in-law of

former dictator Suharto, could do with the kind of firepower that the former World Bank managing director would bring.

At the moment, he's living in Jokowi's shadow. The outgoing president still enjoys relatively high

approval ratings, despite criticism that he's turned back the clock on

democratic progress. In a nation that has struggled to shake off its authoritarian past,

this is a disappointment not only to citizens who had hoped for a better future, but also

to the international community who rely on Indonesia's leadership role in the region.



There's little hope that Prabowo will improve that trajectory, even though

there are

high expectations from the electorate about what kind of progress his presidency might bring.

Both men have made economic

growth a priority, with Prabowo stating an

ambitious target of an 8% expansion.

Given Jokowi didn't manage to achieve his 7% goal in his two terms in office, and amid a worsening global environment, it isn't clear how Prabowo will, either.

One way he

could differentiate himself economically is by putting his attention where it matters most: the nation's future. There are signs that this is already happening

with his midday meals program targeting 15 million

schoolchildren

set to

start

Jan.

2. It's a positive

long-term policy for a country that still suffers

with one of the world's highest rates of children's malnutrition, despite impressive

improvements.



Eliminating hunger is one thing

-

ensuring the economy is able to provide enough jobs for young people as they graduate from school and university is quite another. The official unemployment rate is 5%

and has declined recently, but for citizens aged between 15-24 it is

13%, and many youths are

struggling to find work.



Attracting foreign investment through business-friendly policies would help. The US State Department's 2024 Investment Climate report notes that

investing in Indonesia remains challenging because of

restrictive regulations, legal and regulatory uncertainty, economic nationalism, trade protectionism, and vested interests. Cutting red tape would allow the country to better compete

with regional contenders

like India.



Foreign policy is another way the 72-year-old

could make his mark. Prabowo

is taking over

at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. The resource-rich nation is being courted by both

the US and China for its supplies of copper, gold, tin, and bauxite. It is the world's largest nickel producer, a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries. His

first

overseas trip after the election was to Beijing, and then to Japan

-

a reminder to both China and the US that

Indonesia

will stay independent as it pursues its

commercial and political goals.



Balancing the superpower rivals will be one of Prabowo's biggest challenges. His strategy is to keep both sides guessing. Once banned

from entering

the US over alleged human-rights violations committed during the Suharto regime, he is now being feted in global capitals. He should use his new-found status to ensure

that Indonesia punches above its weight internationally. Speaking out against Chinese incursions in the South China Sea, where Indonesia has a claim, even as Jakarta enjoys a strong economic relationship with Beijing, would be one way to assert the archipelago's growing confidence.



Indonesia is often called the sleeping giant, a nation of 270 million, perpetually waiting to realize its potential. Jokowi

helped

bring the country to the world's attention. Prabowo has a chance to build on that and make the world's most populous Muslim-majority country a key international player. He shouldn't squander the opportunity.



