Filmtrack Co-Founder, Jason Kassin, Joins Molten Cloud As Strategic Advisor - Reinforcing Media Industry Shift To Cloud

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Molten Cloud, a software platform recognized for modernizing media operations through innovative solutions, announced today that Jason Kassin, co-founder and former CEO of FilmTrack, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.Kassin, who co-founded FilmTrack in 1996, is widely regarded as a pioneer in digitizing rights management for film and TV studios and distributors. Under his leadership, FilmTrack was acquired after significant raises with private equity and several meaningful acquisitions. His collaboration with Molten Cloud reflects a broader shift in the industry towards cloud-native platforms that can seamlessly address the increasing demands of rights, royalties, and content operations.“If I could start over today this is the platform I'd want to build,” said Kassin.“As media companies move beyond past tech limitations and embrace a more unified approach to data management, Molten Cloud is poised to deliver the next generation of cloud solutions for the industry. I'm excited to apply my experience and insights to help propel this platform to new heights for profound transformation.”Molten Cloud has rapidly emerged as a versatile alternative to legacy systems, offering cloud-first, AI-powered, easy-to-use tools that simplify the intricate workflows of modern media operations. In a recent collaboration with The CW Network , Molten Cloud launched an industry-first initiative that applied artificial intelligence to streamline rights and licensing workflows at scale – setting a new benchmark for optimizing intellectual property operations for the streaming era.“I am thrilled to welcome Jason to the Molten Cloud team,” said Arjun Mendhi, CEO of Molten Cloud.“His legacy in media rights management speaks for itself – he pioneered one of the first successful rights management platforms for the entertainment industry. His expertise and vision align perfectly with our mission to drive the next wave of innovation in media operations and make digital intellectual property more accessible on a global scale.”As Molten Cloud continues its rapid growth, this partnership with Jason Kassin underscores the company's role as the preferred platform for media organizations seeking to streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and unlock new revenue opportunities in today's fast-evolving digital landscape.________________________About Jason KassinJason Kassin, co-founder and former CEO of Filmtrack, maintains a wide range of entertainment interests and emerging technology investments. He most recently produced the critically acclaimed Yoga Berra documentary,“It Ain't Over” (now on Netflix) and is currently working on a film about famed footballer, Clyde Best. Kassin's philanthropic contributions include his longtime board membership on the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and his position on the Lang Board of Governors for The New School.About Molten CloudMolten Cloud is a platform that uniquely integrates rights, royalties, and content operations into one seamless solution. It equips media and entertainment companies with the tools to digitize and transform their complex back-office operations, enabling them to thrive in the streaming era. Founded by a team from MIT, the Molten Cloud platform is constantly expanding with new applications and features, serving clients across six continents.For more information, visit .

