Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. Provides Update On Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT ) announced today that the Company's properties did not sustain any material damages as a result of Hurricane Milton. The Company plans to provide additional updates in the event of a material change.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "plan" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, providing updates in connection with any material damage to the Company's communities due to Hurricane Milton. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

