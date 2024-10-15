(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Analytical Instrument Market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 4.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

2.07%

during the forecast period. Rise in demand for generic drugs

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rise in usage of electrical and electronic components in automobile industry. However,

challenges related to equipment design

poses a challenge - Key market players include ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Analytical instrument market in us 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Analytical Instrument Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.07% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.07 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

The automotive industry in the US is experiencing a resurgence following the global recession, with sales volumes of passenger cars and commercial vehicles returning to pre-crisis levels. This economic improvement, coupled with rising consumer confidence, has led to an increased demand for new, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced cars. Two communication technologies, MOST150 and Broad R-Reach Ethernet, are being increasingly adopted in vehicles for wired and wireless connections. Additionally, entertainment systems in cars utilize Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. In the US, embedded cellular technology plays a significant role in eCall, automatically alerting emergency centers in case of accidents. Advanced features, such as GPS systems and Wi-Fi hotspots, are also being integrated into cars. The implementation of these communication and technological advancements is anticipated to generate demand for electrical measurement equipment in the US automobile sector, contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The Analytical Instrument Market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in various sectors. NMR spectrometers are in high demand for genomics research, identifying genetic mutations, and diagnostics. Next-generation sequencing and molecular imaging are transforming pharmaceuticals and drug monitoring in diagnostic centers. Toxicology and biomarkers detection are crucial in various industries, including food-processing, oil and gas, electric vehicles, and energy systems. Separation and quantification techniques are essential for chemical components in natural and artificial materials. Calorimeters and melting point analysis tools are used in pharmaceuticals and material sciences. X-Ray diffractometers and friability testers are vital for quality control in industries like food testing and pharmaceuticals. Emerging trends include electron microscopy at the atomic scale, pharmaceutical biosimilars, phytopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicines, pollution control, and environmental testing. Shale gas production relies on gas chromatography for food safety testing and quantitative screening. The life sciences and material sciences sectors continue to drive market growth, with applications in cleaner energy, electronics, and advanced research.



Market

Challenges



The Analytical Instrument Market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient RF testing equipment. Rapid advancements in radio frequencies and circuits have made RF testing an essential element in the development and manufacturing of wireless and RF systems. However, designing test equipment that can keep up with these advances is challenging due to the need for higher specifications and compatibility issues. The aerospace and defense industry, in particular, requires highly efficient electronic testing solutions that can function accurately in extreme conditions. Modular instrumentations like CPCI, PXI, VXI, and LXI are specifically designed to address the application-specific requirements of this industry. However, the lengthy purchasing and export/import procedures in this sector can affect the delivery, execution, and performance of testing solutions. For instance, the diverse environmental conditions in Indian defense establishments pose a serious problem for modular instrument providers, requiring them to develop solutions that are compatible with all applications. Despite these challenges, the market for analytical instruments in the US is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for reliable and high-performance testing equipment. The Analytical Instrument Market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tests and research in various sectors. Key technologies driving this market include microscopy instruments, flow cytometry, real-time PCR, sequencing technology, and various forms of spectroscopy. Applications span from cancer research and infectious diseases to chronic diseases, therapeutic proteins, and biotechnology. Challenges include regulatory guidelines, instrument validation, calibration, and quality control. Industries like pharmaceuticals, biotherapeutics, and clinical testing require skilled professionals and automated systems, such as PCR machines , spectrometers, chromatographs, mass spectrometers, pH meters, particle size analyzers, and Raman spectroscopy, for drug discovery, drug responses, genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and molecular analyses. Miniaturization and robotics are also crucial trends.

Segment Overview



This analytical instrument market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Process control instruments

1.2 Laboratory analytical instruments

1.3 Electrical measurement equipment 1.4 Others



2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

2.2 Food and beverage companies

2.3 Environmental testing organizations 2.4 Others

3.1 North America

1.1

Process control instruments-

The Analytical Instruments market in the US is experiencing steady growth. Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Shimadzu. These companies offer a range of instruments for various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverag , and academia. Growth is driven by increasing demand for accurate and efficient analysis of samples. Market size was valued at USD21.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD30.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Analytical Instrument Market in the US is a significant and dynamic industry, focused on providing advanced tools and technologies for various sectors, including laboratory tools, chemical substances, clinical diagnostics, life sciences research, and more. These instruments play a crucial role in the analysis of chemical components, natural materials, and artificial materials, among others, through techniques such as spectroscopy, chromatography , Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), microarray, sequencing technologies, and more. Applications span across various industries, including biotechnology, personalized medicine, genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, molecular analyses, drug discovery, and separation. Technologies like calorimeters, melting point analysis, spectrophotometers, X-Ray diffractometers, friability testers, and food-processing instruments contribute to the market's diversity. The market continues to evolve, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for accurate and efficient analytical solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Analytical Instrument Market in the US is a significant and dynamic industry that caters to various sectors, including laboratory tools, chemical substances, clinical diagnostics, life sciences research, and the biotechnology industry. This market encompasses a range of analytical instrumentation, including spectroscopy, chromatography, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray, sequencing technologies, and microscopy instruments. These tools play a crucial role in drug development, precision medicine, molecular diagnostics , and biotherapeutics. They facilitate molecular analyses of genetic information, drug responses, genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and biomarkers detection. Regulatory guidelines, such as Good Laboratory Practices (GLPs) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), ensure instrument validation, calibration, quality control, raw material analysis, in-process monitoring, and final product testing. Spectrometers, chromatographs, mass spectrometers, pH meters, particle size analyzers, and various other instruments are used in this industry, requiring skilled professionals to operate and maintain them. Applications include cancer research, infectious diseases, chronic diseases, therapeutic proteins, and toxicology testing. The market continues to evolve with advancements in automation, robotics, miniaturization, and emerging technologies like Raman spectroscopy, NMR spectrometers, next-generation sequencing, and molecular imaging.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Process Control Instruments



Laboratory Analytical Instruments



Electrical Measurement Equipment

Others

End-user



Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies



Food And Beverage Companies



Environmental Testing Organizations

Others

Geography North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

