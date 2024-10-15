Hubbell To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results On October 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelton, CT, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it will release its third quarter 2024 results prior to the opening of the on October 29, 2024. The Company will then webcast its Analysts' Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.

The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell's corporate website under the Press Rele a se section. You can also access this information by going to b bell . com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Press Releases" from the drop-down menu.

The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Events a n d Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to bbell. c om and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O. Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475)882-4000