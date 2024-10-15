Ribbon Communications Announces Inducement Equity Grants To John Townsend Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a global provider of real time communications and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that, in connection with his appointment as Chief Officer, the Board of Directors has awarded John Townsend, as inducement awards, sign-on equity grants consisting of one time-based vesting grant of restricted share units ("RSUs") and two performance-based vesting grants of restricted share units ("PSUs").



Subject to Mr. Townsend's continued employment, 128,205 RSUs are eligible to vest on October 15, 2025, with an additional 102,564 vesting in four equal instalments through October 15, 2027. A grant of 230,769

PSUs (the "Financial Performance PSUs") will vest based on the achievement of both (i) annual financial goals established by the Compensation Committee of Ribbon's Board of Directors for the years ended December 31, 2025 through 2027 (60% weighting) and (ii) the relative total shareholder return on Ribbon's common stock for the period from October 15, 2025 through December 31, 2027 compared to the relative shareholder return for the companies included in the Nasdaq Telecom Index over the same period (40% weighting), in both cases subject to Mr. Townsend's continued employment. The vesting criteria and weighting of the Financial Performance

PSUs are structured similar to the Company's annual PSU grants and can vest up to 200% of the target amount awarded. Additionally, a grant of 314,583 PSUs will vest based on both (i) the achievement of specified stock prices for Ribbon's common stock and (ii) the passage of time, subject to Mr. Townsend's continued service with the Company.

Upon vesting, the RSUs and PSUs will be settled in shares of Ribbon's common stock.



The RSU and PSU awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes", "estimates", "expects", "expectations", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects" and other similar language, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, among others, the effects of geopolitical instabilities and wars, including in Israel and Ukraine (and the impact of sanctions and trade restrictions imposed as a result thereof); unpredictable fluctuations in quarterly revenue and operating results; increases in tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on the Company's products; the impact of restructuring and cost-containment activities; operational disruptions at facilities located in Israel including as a result of military call-ups of the Company's employees in Israel, closure of the offices there or the temporary or long-term closure of contract manufacturing in the region; the potential impact of litigation; risks related to supply chain disruptions, including as a result of component availability; risks resulting from higher interests rates and continued inflationary pressures; risks related to cybersecurity and data intrusion; failure to compete successfully against telecommunications equipment and networking companies; failure to grow the Company's customer base or generate recurring business from existing customers; credit risks; the timing of customer purchasing decisions and the Company's recognition of revenues; macroeconomic conditions, including inflation; market acceptance of the Company's products and services; rapid technological and market change; the ability to protect Company intellectual property rights and obtain necessary licenses; the ability to maintain partner, reseller, distribution and vendor support and supply relationships; the potential for defects in the Company's products; and currency fluctuations.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

