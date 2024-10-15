Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 35+ Companies Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's

' Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024 '

report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline mCSPC therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the mCSPC pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's mCSPC pipeline report depicts a robust space with 35+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for mCSPC treatment.



Key mCSPC companies such as Tavanta Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Propella Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Amgen, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bayer, Beigene, Amgen, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc, Astellas Pharma, and others are evaluating new mCSPC drugs to improve the

treatment landscape.

Promising mCSPC pipeline therapies such as TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate), Saruparib (AZD5305), Capivasertib, REGN2810, Abiraterone decanote + dexamethasone or prednisone (PRL-02/ASP5541), [Ac-225]-PSMA-62, Xaluritamig, Apalutamide, Darolutamide, Luteinizing Hormone Releasing Hormone, Pembrolizumab, Dalpiciclib isethionate, GT0918, PRL-02, and others are under different phases of mCSPC clinical trials.

In October 2024, Apalutamide (Erleada) was found to provide a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) at 24 months compared with enzalutamide (Xtandi) in the treatment of androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI)-naïve patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).

In April 2024, Saruparib (AZD5305) demonstrated encouraging efficacy, favorable safety, a wide therapeutic index, and improved pharmacokinetic properties compared with currently approved PARP inhibitors in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring BRCA1/2, PALB2, or RAD51C/D mutations, according to findings from the Phase I/IIa PETRA study.

In February 2024, Capivasertib combined with docetaxel to enhance anti-tumour activity through inhibition of AKT-mediated survival mechanisms in prostate cancer. Capivasertib can enhance anti-tumour effects of docetaxel by targeting residual docetaxel-persister cells, independent of PTEN status, to induce apoptosis and DNA damage in part through GSK3β. In January 2023, Tavanta Therapeutics announced positive top-line results from its pivotal, global Phase III clinical trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate). The trial met its primary objective of establishing therapeutic equivalence of TAVT-45 to Zytiga® in patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and metastatic high-risk castrate-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), in addition to demonstrating a comparable safety profile.

The mCSPC pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage mCSPC drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the mCSPC clinical trial landscape.



Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Overview

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) is an advanced form of prostate cancer in which the cancer cells have spread beyond the prostate to other parts of the body, such as bones or lymph nodes, but remain responsive to hormone therapy. This means that reducing testosterone levels can still effectively slow the growth of cancer cells. mCSPC often arises when prostate cancer is initially diagnosed or when early-stage prostate cancer recurs after treatment. It is distinct from castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), where the cancer continues to progress despite low testosterone levels.

The causes of mCSPC primarily involve the spread of prostate cancer cells beyond the local prostate region, a process called metastasis. Although the exact mechanisms are complex, certain risk factors increase the likelihood of developing prostate cancer and its progression to metastatic disease. These risk factors include advanced age, a family history of prostate cancer, genetic mutations such as BRCA1/BRCA2, and race. Symptoms of mCSPC can include bone pain, urinary issues, fatigue, weight loss, and general malaise, especially if the cancer has spread to bones or lymph nodes. However, in many cases, early stages of metastasis may be asymptomatic, making regular screening essential for those at risk.

Diagnosis of mCSPC typically involves a combination of blood tests, such as measuring prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, imaging studies, and biopsy to confirm the presence of cancer cells. Treatment for mCSPC revolves around androgen deprivation therapy to lower testosterone levels, often combined with other agents like chemotherapy (e.g., docetaxel) or second-generation androgen receptor inhibitors (e.g., abiraterone or enzalutamide). In recent years, clinical trials have shown the benefit of combining ADT with novel therapies to improve survival rates and manage symptoms, with personalized treatment approaches based on genetic testing becoming more common.

