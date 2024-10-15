Thrivepop TAKES THE STAGE AT Mjbizcon: Explore The Marketing Impact Of AI On Consumer Experiences!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MUSKEGON, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThrivePOP Digital Marketing Agency , a marketing agency specializing in cannabis marketing, is honored to speak at the MJBizCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 3, 2024. MJBiz Con is the largest cannabis event in the world! This prestigious event will occur from December 3 to 6, 2024, Las Vegas Center. MJBiz Con will be bringing together leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the globe.

MjBiz Con Marketing Forum graphic

AI and Automation's Impact on Consumers:

Enhancing Experiences through Intelligent Solutions



When:

December 3, 2024

Location: MJ Biz Con, Las Vegas Convention Center, Room 2

Time:

10:35 am

The session will explore how (AI) artificial intelligence and automation transform consumer experiences, set new engagement standards, and drive sales across various industries.

AI Topics that will be presented:



AI-Generated Product Recommendations : Discover how marketers use AI to revolutionize consumer interaction with products by offering personalized suggestions that cater to individual preferences and needs.

How to get the right results with your AI Prompts : Learn how marketers use the power of AI to craft customized marketing messages that resonate with consumers on a deeper level, fostering stronger connections and brand loyalty. Predictive Consumer Analytics : Explore the cutting-edge AI tools that enable businesses to make data-driven decisions, accurately predict consumer behavior, and optimize sales strategies for maximum impact.

Michele Ringleberg, our CEO and a seasoned marketing expert will bring knowledge of integrating AI into marketing strategies. We will share our insights, case studies, practical tips, and free resources on leveraging AI to enhance consumer experiences and drive business success.

"Being selected to present at MJBizCon is an incredible honor for myself and ThrivePOP," said Michele Ringleberg. "We are excited to share our expertise and demonstrate how AI and automation will not only help you and your team be more efficient but will demonstrate AI tools of the future to implement successful marketing strategies."

In addition to our presentation, ThrivePOP will be exhibiting at MJBiz Con. We invite attendees to visit ThrivePOP at booth number 5621 to learn more about our innovative marketing solutions and how we can help your business thrive. ThrivePOP will also accept in-person meetings at the show for companies interested in learning more.

MJBizCon is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the cannabis industry. It offers unparalleled networking opportunities, cutting-edge educational sessions, and exposure to the latest trends and innovations. We are proud to be part of this dynamic event and look forward to contributing to the ongoing conversation about the future of marketing in the age of AI.

At ThrivePOP, we help clients attract leads and convert visitors into customers, specializing in the cannabis, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Our transparent, creative team guarantees satisfaction and values collaboration with motivated clients eager to grow their businesses. We offer branding, marketing consultation, social media management, website design, SEO, and SEM services while fostering a dog-friendly and welcoming environment. Ready to partner with a talented, women-led team? To find out more, go to

