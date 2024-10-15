Sanitizer Market To Grow By USD 1.31 Billion (2024-2028) As Hygiene Awareness Rises, With AI Redefining The Market Landscape- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global Sanitizer Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

5.24%

during the forecast period. Increase in hygiene consciousness

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

introduction of new sanitizers. However,

health risks associated with sanitizers

poses a challenge - Key market players include 3M Co., Amway Corp., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Boots UK Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Holdings Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lion Corp., LOreal SA, PZ Cussons Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vi Jon LLC. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sanitizer market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Hand sanitizer and Food contact surface sanitizers), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Amway Corp., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Boots UK Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lion Corp., LOreal SA, PZ Cussons Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vi Jon LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The sanitizer market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and concern for health and environmental risks. Eco-friendly sanitizers, made with renewable plant-based ingredients like ethyl alcohol and water, are gaining popularity. GOJO Industries Inc. Is one of the vendors introducing a green hand sanitizer with plant-based ethanol in a recyclable PET plastic container. Retailers such as Max Hypermarket (SPAR), Tesco, and Kroger Co. (Kroger) are offering private-label hand sanitizers, with Tesco's product containing aloe vera extract and Kroger's offering variants like Kroger Aloe Vera Hand Sanitizer and Kroger Scented Hand Sanitizer - Coconut Water. Vi-Jon Inc. (Vi-Jon) is another supplier of private label hand sanitizers to major retailers like Kroger, Target Corp. (Target), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (Walgreens Boots Alliance), and Wal-Mart Inc. (Wal-Mart). The rising demand for private-label products will fuel the expansion of the global sanitizer market.



The sanitizer market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness of health and safety in various sectors. In the food industry, foodservice restaurants and commercial kitchens are prioritizing precautionary measures to ensure the well-being of workers, including chefs and waiters. The healthcare sector, barbershops, and other businesses are also adopting sanitizing products as part of their daily operations. As germs and viruses continue to pose health risks, manufacturers are developing alternative hand sanitizers using natural ingredients like Aloe Vera, tea tree oi , and various forms such as foam, gel, liquid, and sprays. However, market restraints include the toxic properties of chemical hand sanitizers and environmental hazards. Despite these concerns, the market opportunities for sanitizing products are immense, with rising healthcare expenditure and the importance of hygiene and cleaning practices. Market leaders include standard hand sanitizer brands, and manufacturers are focusing on creating skin care products that cater to the palms and fingers specifically. Overall, the sanitizer market is a crucial player in maintaining human health and safety.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



Hand sanitizers, containing the antibacterial agent triclosan, have become a common solution for maintaining hygiene. However, excessive use of these products can lead to resistance to antibiotics, as triclosan kills both harmful and beneficial bacteria. Triclosan, an antibacterial chemical, is also found in various consumer goods like clothes, toys, and furniture . While it reduces bacterial levels, it can negatively impact the immune system and hormone regulation. This disruption can make individuals more susceptible to allergies and chemicals like Bisphenol A. Additionally, most liquid sanitizers contain high levels of ethyl or isopropyl alcohol, posing a risk to children if ingested. The growing awareness of these health concerns may hinder the market expansion during the forecast period. The Hand Sanitizer Market is expanding rapidly in response to the increasing awareness of hand hygiene and the need to combat Infectious Diseases. Two main types of hand sanitizers exist: Alcohol-Based and Non-Alcohol Based. Alcohol-Based sanitizers include Foaming Hand Sanitizers and Spray Hand Sanitizers, while Non-Alcohol Based sanitizers consist of Skin Sanitizing Lotions and Water-based gels. Marketing channels include Television and Online platforms. Television marketing helps reach a broad audience, while Online marketing targets specific demographics. Pharmacy stores remain a significant sales outlet, but Online retail channels are gaining popularity. Key consumers include Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Hotels, Restaurants, Residential facilities, Retail outlets, Shopping malls, and Specialized stores. Fragrance-effective chemicals, such as Glycerin, Propylene glycol, and Synthetic ingredients, enhance consumer experience. Consumer Behavior analysis is crucial for understanding market trends and growth rates. Geographical Coverage, Import/Export Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, and Expert Analysis provide valuable insights. Hand Hygiene initiatives by governments and the rise of Natural Hand Sanitizers, including those with fragrances like Black Cherry Merlot and Champagne Toast, contribute to the market's growth. Consumer Goods companies must address the challenges of Microorganisms, Bacteria, and Moisture Retention in their formulations.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This sanitizer market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hand sanitizer 1.2 Food contact surface sanitizers



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Hand sanitizer-

The sanitizer market has experienced significant growth due to the global health crisis. Companies are increasing production to meet the high demand for hand sanitizers. Suppliers are sourcing raw materials and manufacturers are ramping up production lines. Retailers are restocking shelves and online platforms are seeing increased sales. This trend is expected to continue as health and hygiene remain top priorities.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

The Hand Sanitizer Market encompasses a range of sanitizing products designed to kill germs, viruses, and bacteria on hands, including foams, gels, liquids, and sprays. These products are essential for maintaining good hygiene and preventing the spread of infectious diseases such as influenza, the common cold, and COVID-19. The market caters to various consumer preferences, with some opting for natural ingredients like Aloe Vera and Tea Tree Oil, while others prefer synthetic options. Manufacturers continue to innovate, introducing new product lines like skin sanitizing lotions and foaming hand sanitizers. Marketing strategies include television and online platforms, with Merger and Acquisition activity also shaping the competitive landscape. In addition to hand sanitizers, the market includes other personal care products like soaps, shampoos, oils, and lotions. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the importance of regular hand cleaning and the role it plays in overall health and wellness. Infectious diseases continue to pose a significant threat, driving demand for effective and convenient sanitizing solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Sanitizer Market encompasses a wide range of sanitizing products designed for maintaining hygiene and preventing the spread of germs, viruses, and other microorganisms. These products include hand sanitizers in various forms such as foams, gels, liquids, and sprays. Manufacturers use fragrance-effective chemicals, glycerin, propylene glycol, water, and synthetic ingredients to create effective sanitizers. Hand sanitizers are essential for personal hygiene, especially for frequent hand washing or when soap and water are not readily available. They are used on palms, fingers, and other parts of the body to eliminate germs and viruses. The market includes both alcohol-based and non-alcohol-based sanitizers, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Key sectors driving the growth of the Hand Sanitizer Market include pharmacy stores, online retail channels, schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, residential facilities, retail outlets, shopping malls, specialized stores, and various industries such as foodservice, commercial, and food. Government initiatives promoting hand hygiene and consumer awareness campaigns contribute to the market's growth. Consumer behavior, consumer goods, and expert analysis are crucial factors shaping the market. The Hand Sanitizer Market also covers import/export analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior insights. Alternative hand sanitizers, environmental hazards, and market restraints such as lack of knowledge and standard hand sanitizers' toxic properties are essential considerations for market participants. The market's growth rate, geographical coverage, and opportunities for natural hand sanitizers are also discussed. Infectious diseases, clinics, growth rate, geographical coverage, expert analysis, import/export analysis, production consumption analysis, consumer behavior, consumer goods, microorganisms, bacteria, government initiatives, hand hygiene, moisture retention, natural hand sanitizers, foodservice restaurants, commercial sector, food industry workers, chefs, waiters, barbers, precautionary measures, health safety, wellness, healthcare expenditure, market opportunities, alternative hand sanitizers, environmental hazards, chemical hand sanitizers, toxic properties, human health, and market restraints are all integral aspects of the Hand Sanitizer Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Hand Sanitizer

Food Contact Surface Sanitizers

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED