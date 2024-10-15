Rally House Grows To Four Houston Area Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, one of the fastest growing retailers in the nation, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest storefront, Rally House Riverstone, located in the Riverstone Shopping Center off Riverstone Blvd and University Blvd, between Five Below and Hobby Lobby. This new store opening marks the fourth Rally House location to launch in the Houston area this year, following the successful openings of Rally House Houston Outlets in June, Rally House Willowbrook in July, and Rally House Deerbrook Marketplace in August.











Rally House Riverstone is proud to offer a wide array of apparel, gifts, and merchandise for Houston area fans and visitors to shop in-store. Customers will discover gear for all their favorite Houston professional teams, including the Houston Texans, Astros, Rockets, and Dynamo, ensuring that every fan is game-day ready. In addition to Houston's pro sports gear, Rally House Riverstone boasts an impressive selection of collegiate merchandise, featuring beloved area universities like the Houston Cougars, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and many more.

Rally House is thrilled to grow their footprint in Houston and excited welcome fans into the new location.“Houstonians are some of the most passionate fans in all of sports,” says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy.“Increasing the number of locations we have in the market provides those passionate fans multiple premier locations to shop sports merchandise with Rally House, and allows us the ability to constantly be restocking the most popular gear and bringing in the latest styles.”

In addition to officially licensed professional and collegiate product, shoppers will be glad to find a great selection of locally inspired merchandise celebrating Houston, Texas, and all things that make the area special. Rally House Riverstone staff is excited to assist customers, and the store is open to shop their vast product selection. Customers can visit Rally House Riverstone store page and follow the Instagram (@rally_house ) and Facebook (@RallyHouse ) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 250+ locations across 21 states.

