HIP Video Promo Presents: Shweta Harve Releases All New Music Video 'Why So Busy?'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shweta Harve and Dario Cei team up on intriguing new single "Why So Busy?"

TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Changemaker Shweta Harve is a master of utilizing her remarkable talent, steadfast dedication, and powerful storytelling to inspire audiences worldwide through her unique indie, soul-stirring music. Growing up in India and now residing in Texas, crafting resonant songs comes naturally to the singer, guitarist, and poet. In 2022, on a personal journey towards healing following her mother's passing, Harve was looking to pair with a like-minded expressional musician on an online marketplace for freelance music-making services. Here, the unlikely musical collaboration between Harve and Italian composer Dario Cei blossomed.

Virtuoso Cei's mastery as a composer and instrumentalist complemented Harve's introspective storytelling and purpose-driven vision. Starting by making soothing instrumental music and chants designed for healing, the duo strived to incorporate a personal touch into their artistry and revive the golden era of music. Inspired by rock greats such as U2, Pink Floyd, Coldplay, and many others, their sound incorporates elements of progressive rock, pop rock, and folk while standing entirely on its own as a unique sonic expression. Their first single,“Who Are You,” a collaboration with the ingenious poet Jay Krishnan, was widely well-received, topping both the World Indie Radio charts and the Euro Indie Radio charts. Fueled by their success and passion, Harve and Cei are thrilled to release their second single,“Why So Busy?” a show-stopping musical journey that questions the illusion of productivity and implores listeners to“stop and smell the roses.”

Feeling unsettled after noticing people distracted by their phones mindlessly walk down the sidewalks, at airports, with families at home, at restaurants, on holidays, at parties, while driving, aimlessly glued to their devices, unable to“be” in the present moment, and hearing of a young woman whose grueling corporate work life led her to take her own life, Harve resolves to open the eyes and hearts of listeners who feel lost in the hustle and bustle of their everyday lives. Harve urges listeners to create a more meaningful, serene, and respectful relationship with time, people, and technology, an area where everyone seems to struggle now more than ever. Written and sung by Harve, in collaboration with Dario Cei,“Why So Busy?'s” infectiously catchy acoustic strums, soulful harmonies, smooth, vibrant vocals, and melodic piano will capture the attention of listeners around the globe. Additionally,“Why So Busy?” is a touching tribute to her mother, Sheela, who loved to sing and inspired Harve to pursue music.“Learn to be present in any given moment,” says Harve.“With my mom, there are so many moments I could have spent with her-but I was busy. Those moments won't come back.” With“Why So Busy?,” Harve bravely reminds listeners that a life too busy to connect with others is no“badge of honor,” but instead, a burden. From Busy to“Easy”, and Busy to simply“Be”, this tongue-in-cheek and somewhat comical musical journey questions the illusion of productivity with being chronically busy and unavailable. It's about finding peace during chaos and choosing to rest easy by being productive with purpose and intent.

In the“Why So Busy?” music video, viewers join Harve and Dario Cei on a seemingly innocent video call-routinely connecting two people thousands of miles away. Harve and Cei depict the story of two people who are right next to each other on the screen - but couldn't feel further apart. As they skillfully incorporate the metaphor of“lost connection,” Harve and Cei trade impassioned song lines. Enacting the role of the one longing for attention, Harve reaches out to her loved one but cannot reach him. Instead, she receives the painful response,“I'm too busy.” As they talk, visuals of everyday life depict stressed-out workers just trying to get by-something sure to resonate with people from all walks of life. Through these gripping visuals, Harve begs a world always on the go to“end the call”, put the devices away, and start living outside the screen.“How can you learn to truly be in the moment?” she poses.“Learn to question the value of constant hustle. Slow down, rethink how you use your time, and find that balance in your own life.”

More Shweta Harve at HIP Video Promo

More Shweta Harve on Instagram

More Shweta Harve on TikTok

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.