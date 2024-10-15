Meister Media Worldwide Announces Expanded Executive Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meister Worldwide

- Gary T. Fitzgerald, Chairman and CEO

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the expanding opportunities in specialty agricultural markets around the globe, Meister Media Worldwide announces several new leadership roles on its Executive Team.

“With the mission of being the Trusted Partner Empowering the Business of Global Agriculture to Grow a Better World, Meister Media is uniquely positioned to lead specialty agriculture in deploying advancing technology to feed a growing world with a sustainable, lighter environmental footprint,” said Gary T. Fitzgerald, Meister Media's Chairman and CEO.“The expansion of the Meister leadership team, with these seasoned executives leveraging our full portfolio of market-leading brands, platforms and services, will accelerate the progress in meeting this mission.”

The changes, effective immediately, include several promotions within Meister Media's existing team:

Eric Davis has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, from his previous position of Managing Director, AgriBusiness Group, with responsibility for diversified growth in all markets.

Heather Tunstall has been promoted to Chief Content Officer, from her previous position of Corporate Content Director, adding responsibility for Marketing and Creative Services to her content leadership role for all brands and platforms.

Kat Howington has been promoted to Chief Business Officer from her previous position of Chief Finance & Strategy Officer, adding responsibility with Davis and Tunstall for Meister Media corporate business performance, along with her current leadership role with Finance, Media Services, and Human Resources.

Bob West, Corporate Digital Director, with responsibility for Meister Media's digital and data businesses, along with Lauren Lewis, Corporate Events Director, leading the Meister Media portfolio of events around the world, now comprise the Meister Executive Team, reporting to Fitzgerald.

Joe Monahan, current President and COO, is transitioning from Meister Media to launch a marketing and digital services company, Rural Traction Network, fulfilling a lifelong ambition to start and own a company.

“Joe had a long tenured career with Meister Media,” Fitzgerald said.“We thank him for his decades of service and contributions to building Meister Media, and wish him all the best with his new venture. We look forward to collaborating with him on specific client engagements as opportunities arise.”

Contact:

Kyriaki Karalis (...)

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is the leading global media company serving specialty agricultural markets around the globe. With a vision of cultivating a sustainable world through the power of knowledge, Meister U.S. and international brands advance these markets with print and digital media, events, data intelligence products and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, Ohio, USA, with presences in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India.

Kyriaki Karalis

Meister Media Worldwide

+1 440-942-2000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.