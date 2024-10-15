HIP Video Promo Presents: Melaku Premieres New 'The Underdog' Music Video On Music-News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising pop artist Melaku drops the ultimate new pop anthem "The Underdog"

CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Melaku is a master of transforming his passion for 60s and 70s retro sound into creative, spiritually-enriched pop music. Growing up in Santa Cruz, California, Melaku was drawn to write and sing before age 5-immersing himself in throughout his childhood. Upon moving to New York City to attend Columbia University, Melaku interned with Jive Records. This led to a management deal to write songs for various major label producers. Inspired to produce original songs, spending a few summers recording in LA, he began releasing music independently in 2018, catching the eye of indie magazines and charting on indie radio around the USA. His fresh sound and thoughtful lyricism, infused with the iconic sounds of Motown, Top Forty AM Gold, and classic rock, pull inspiration from his spiritual, romantic, and observational life experiences, creating a sound that is deeply relatable and nostalgic-destined to captivate the ears of today's most savvy music lovers.

Produced by Melaku, and written by legendary songwriter Gary Benson, who's lent his songcraft talents to many classic hits over the years,“The Underdog” is the ultimate anthem for persistence-urging listeners to rise against their biggest challenges even in the face of adversity. Originally written as a reggae track, Melaku and Benson collaborated to transform the song into a touching ballad. Melaku's polished voice is superbly elevated by“The Underdog's” simple, intimate piano melody, relaxed percussion, and sonically forceful electric guitar. Having felt like an underdog himself in the past-struggling with his health, living as a mixed-race person, and breaking into the music industry-Melaku proudly roots for the underdog. He sees himself in the one who“ain't gonna break, 'cause that's who he is.”“The Underdog” bravely encourages listeners not to give up on two creative minds who have pushed through hardship and found success on the other side.

“The Underdog” music video, produced by Melaku, is a tender reflection of one's“underdog” moments. The video's film-like quality, mellow aesthetic, and simple shots allow Melaku's smooth vocals and inspiring message to take center stage. Joined on the piano by his longtime friend Michael Martinez, Melaku pours his heart into the mic. Sparked by an idea from Benson, the video features overlays of vintage sports clips showcasing some of the greatest players and athletes of all time who, at one time, were considered underdogs. Melaku infuses himself into the video by showcasing athletes who have personally inspired him. The video pulls at heartstrings as Melaku provides viewers with the reassurance that even though one may feel like an underdog, one still has the strength to persist through any challenge and find greatness in themselves.

More Melaku at HIP Video Promo

More Melaku on his website

More Melaku on TikTok

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.