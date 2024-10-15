Sun Life U.S. And Dentaquest Donate $50,000 To Support Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts In Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., are supporting relief efforts in Florida after the impacts of Hurricane Milton. The $50,000 donation to the Volunteer Florida Foundation's Disaster Fund , Rebuilding Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay , follows a $145,000 donation to organizations serving the broader region affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

"Our thoughts are with those in Florida, many facing the impacts of two major hurricanes," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "With such devastation, we hope that support from Sun Life and other public and private donations will help people who are struggling start to recover. We are also making every effort to provide the necessary support to our clients, members and Sun Life employees who live in Florida."

Sun Life clients and members affected by the hurricanes are encouraged to reach out if they have questions, need extra time to make payments, or need to arrange other ways to receive their benefits. All of this information, including guidance on using Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs,) can be found here .

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our

and .

About DentaQuest

The Sun Life U.S. dental business, including DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry®

– an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 36 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of 80 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about the Sun Life U.S. dental business at

and

DentaQuest .



