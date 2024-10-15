(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Manitex International, (Nasdaq - MNTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Manitex will be acquired by Tadano Ltd. (“Tadano”) in an all-cash transaction. Manitex will receive $5.80 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $223 million. The investigation concerns whether the Manitex Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Tadano is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE - ALTM)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Arcadium will be acquired by Rio Tinto in an all-cash transaction. Arcadium shareholders will receive $5.85 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Arcadium Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Rio Tinto is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE - NAPA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Duckhorn will be acquired by Butterfly Equity (“Butterfly”) for $11.10 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $1.95 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Duckhorn Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Butterfly is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq - OB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Outbrain will acquire Teads by issuing 35 million shares. The investigation concerns whether the Outbrain Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal is unreasonably dilutive to Outbrain shareholders.

Additional information can be found at ,.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.