John Helms, A Top Federal Drug Crimes Defense Attorney In Dallas, Sheds Light On Complex Legal Challenges

Dallas, TX , Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest episode of "Coffee with Q News," news reporter and council member Rene Perras sits down with one of Dallas' top drug crimes defense attorneys, John Helms, to explore the intricacies of federal drug cases. As a former federal prosecutor and a highly experienced criminal defense lawyer, John Helms brings his wealth of knowledge to the conversation, offering listeners deep insights into the challenges and strategies involved in federal drug defense cases.









Podcast Episode: Navigating Federal Drug Crimes with Attorney John Helms (Part 2)

The episode, titled“Navigating Federal Drug Crimes with Attorney John Helms – Part 2 ,” continues a comprehensive discussion on the complexities of defending clients charged with serious federal drug offenses. Topics covered in this episode include the rise of fentanyl-related cases, the distinction between federal and state drug charges, and the common defenses employed in high-stakes drug cases.

Highlights from the Episode:



Understanding Federal Drug Crimes: Helms explains the key differences between federal and state drug charges, noting how federal cases often involve larger-scale operations, stricter penalties, and federal agencies like the DEA.

Defending Against Federal Drug Charges: The episode provides listeners with valuable information about common defense strategies, including challenging illegal searches, proving lack of intent, and addressing constitutional violations. The Growing Threat of Fentanyl: Helms discusses the alarming rise of fentanyl cases in Texas and how these cases are often linked to international drug trafficking operations.

John Helms brings a unique perspective to the discussion, having served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, where he never lost a trial or an appeal. His experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney provides invaluable insight into the federal criminal justice system from both sides in criminal matters, prosecution and defense.

Why This Episode Matters:

As federal drug charges continue to increase, particularly with the growing presence of fentanyl and other dangerous controlled substances, understanding how to effectively navigate these charges is critical. Helms' expertise in federal criminal law offers listeners practical advice for anyone facing federal drug charges or those interested in the legal process surrounding these cases.

“Federal drug cases are highly complex and often involve severe penalties, which is why it's important to have a knowledgeable defense attorney who understands the intricacies of federal court procedures,” says John Helms in the podcast.

About Rene Perras and "Coffee with Q News":

Rene Perras, a legal news reporter and technology council member for Coffee with Q News, is dedicated to providing listeners with insightful discussions on important legal issues. Coffee with Q News is a platform designed to make complex legal matters more accessible to the public through interviews with leading legal professionals and subject matter experts.

About John Helms:

John Helms is a Dallas-based criminal defense attorney with over 30 years of legal experience. He specializes in defending clients against federal drug charges, including drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to distribute. His extensive background as a former federal prosecutor has earned him a reputation as one of the top defense attorneys in Texas.

To listen to the full episode of Navigating Federal Drug Crimes with Attorney John Helms – Part 2, visit Coffee with Q New .

