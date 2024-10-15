Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Release Of Its Hydra Osteo Onyx Lumbar System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the“Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it has launched its new OSTEO ONYXTM lumbar fusion system, promoting Rough Surface (RST).

“We are excited to introduce another procedural solution that accommodates not only standard spine patients but the most challenging patients who are also in need of care. The Hydra Osteo Onyx open and MIS systems give Surgeons the opportunity to treat patients who have osteopenia or osteoporosis, as well as their healthier patients”, said Ron Eckels, US Director of Spine with Aurora Spine.

Dr. Daniel Barba of San Diego, CA was the first surgeon to use the Hydra Osteo Onyx MIS System in the United States. Dr. Barba stated“The Osteo Onyx roughened surface technology provides a great purchase within the pedicle that creates a benefit to patients with osteoporosis or poor bone quality. In addition, the range of MIS screws (4.5mm up to allow me to accommodate any patient with a minimally invasive procedure which leads to better patient recovery and satisfaction”.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain markets through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine is an emerging growth company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain care markets through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at or .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

