Robert Half Announces Schedule For Third-Quarter Earnings Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) today announced it expects to release third-quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a call at 5 p.m. EDT on October 22, following the release. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093

outside the United States and Canada). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The confirmation code to access the call is 7836703.

A recording of this call will be available for audio replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on October 22 and ending after 12 months. To access the replay, visit . The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at

About Robert Half

Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

SOURCE Robert Half

